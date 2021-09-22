Trailer Watch: Tracey Deer Revisits the Oka Crisis Though the Eyes of a Mohawk Girl in “Beans”

"You can't be alive for two hundred years and not go a little crazy." Vampires, the rich and bloodthirsty elite, secretly rule the city. When college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night to make some extra cash, he may have bitten off more than he can chew. As he drives two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) from party to party all throughout Los Angeles, some disturbing details come to light. Mainly, they're vampires. And that doesn't tend to bode well for the humans around. Benny may be in the dark, but as he finds himself thrown into the middle of a vampire vs humans war, he also discovers his brother (Raúl Castillo), is the leader of the human resistance.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO