Trailer Watch: Tracey Deer Revisits the Oka Crisis Though the Eyes of a Mohawk Girl in “Beans”

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You need to be able to stand up for what’s important to you,” a 12-year-old Mohawk girl is told in a new trailer for “Beans.” Set against the backdrop of the Oka Crisis, Tracey Deer’s coming-of-age drama tells the story of Tekehentahkhwa, AKA Beans (Kiawentiio), a sensitive pre-teen who is struggling to speak up for what she wants. Her life takes a dramatic turn when her community becomes under attack, inspiring her to seek out ways of toughening up.

