The Van Meter 8th grade team traveled to Pleasantville to take on the Trojans Thursday night. The Bulldogs came away victorious by a score of 28-14. The Bulldog offense used a combination of passing and running the football to be successful offensively. The first score of the game came by a 29 yard pass play from Henry Lounsbury to Caden Norris. Caden was able to high point the beautifully thrown pass in the back of the end-zone for the TD. Andon Watson joined in on the scoring in the 2nd quarter when he took the handoff up the middle for the 6 yard score. Andon was not done yet, and with the help of great blocking from the offensive line: Luke Steinfeldt, Keaton Mennen, Carsen Reynolds, Teigan Dubsky, and Gabe Jones, Andon broke free for an 80 yard touchdown run.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO