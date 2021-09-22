CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Review
Melissa L. Williams, 51, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, and Friend was called to her eternal resting place on September 19, 2021. She entered this world on June 15, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio, born to Clarence and Cora Lee Sanor. She is survived by her husband Kyle Williams, son Trey Williams, Daughter and Son-in-law Braddin & Ryan Steede, Emmi Williams, sisters Paula (Jack) Stewart, Mary Ann Fulcher, Kathleen (Dale) Stryffeler, Lura (Doug) Umbs, and brother.

