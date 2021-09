Rev. William Lee Bumgardner, 86, of Kings Mountain, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. Born in Cleveland County on July 29, 1935, he was the son of the late Austin Bumgardner and Nell Rice Crocker. He was retired from Boy Scouts of America and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cherryville. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.