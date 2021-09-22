Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass’s Meeting with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador
NEW YORK CITY, September 22, 2021—This morning, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador. President Malpass congratulated President Lasso on Ecuador’s successful COVID-19 vaccinations efforts – including joint efforts from the government and private sector – and affirmed the World Bank Group’s commitment to further support Ecuador’s pandemic response.www.worldbank.org
