Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass’s Meeting with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador

World Bank Blogs
 6 days ago

NEW YORK CITY, September 22, 2021—This morning, World Bank Group President David Malpass met with President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador. President Malpass congratulated President Lasso on Ecuador’s successful COVID-19 vaccinations efforts – including joint efforts from the government and private sector – and affirmed the World Bank Group’s commitment to further support Ecuador’s pandemic response.

www.worldbank.org

Guillermo Lasso
Person
David Malpass
World Bank Blogs

How the World Bank Group is helping developing countries to vaccinate their populations

Part of the world's countries are making good progress vaccinating their citizens against COVID-19, which will save lives and get their economies back on track. But most low- and middle-income countries are still struggling to get enough doses just to protect their health and frontline workers, as well as their most vulnerable. Indeed, 66% of people in high-income countries have so far received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 2% of people in low-income countries.
