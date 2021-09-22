CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

DeKalb County Soil Conservation District to Host Public Forum on NRCS Farm Bill Programs

wjle.com
 6 days ago

Every year the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) seeks public comment on how NRCS farm bill programs are administered in conjunction with DeKalb County Soil Conservation District. The County SCD will be holding an open forum on Friday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the County Complex History Room. Also attending will be Johnny Barnes, the County Ag. Agent. Agricultural producers and concerned citizen of DeKalb County are invited to the meeting to give input as to what priorities NRCS should give to addressing the following resource concerns for 2022:

www.wjle.com

