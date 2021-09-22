CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

G. Kent & Sharon Rasmussen – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Kent Rasmussen and Sharon Louise Scarbourough passed peacefully from this life on Friday, September 17, and Monday, September 20 just a few days after their 58th wedding anniversary. Kent was a beloved father, grandpa, brother, and friend, with a great sense of humor and a profound love for his Heavenly Father and family. He was born May 22, 1941, to Gordon Albert Rasmussen and Rita Irene Dudley in Lethbridge Alberta Canada. His family moved to the United States when he was 16 yrs old. Kent worked for the Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad Company for over forty years and served faithfully in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

