Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Child Protective Services is investigating after Haltom City police found a 1-year-old boy alone in the street, wearing only a diaper just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 27. The child’s parents later came forward, although police haven’t said how long it took. The child, who was found in the area of Bonanza Drive and Joy Grace Drive (Trailer Park) wasn’t harmed. Officers bought him some clothes at Walmart while he was in their custody. Since the boy was too young to speak, police made a public plea via their social media channels for help finding his parents. Law enforcement officials haven’t said what, if any charges the parents could face.

HALTOM CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO