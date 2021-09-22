Brighton vs Arsenal: Release Time, Date, Prediction, and Live Stream

Wolves vs Brentford: Wolves will take on newly-promoted side Brentford in the fifth matchday of the Premier League on the 18th of September. Wolves have not started the season on good terms under their new coach Bruno Lage and tasted defeats in their first three matches of the season against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all by the same scoreline of 1-0. However they came back nicely after the international break to get their first victory of the campaign against Watford last weekend. They are currently 13th in the league with 3 points from 4 matches.

