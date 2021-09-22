A cornucopia for your ice cream
Despite the official end of summer (today is the Autumnal Equinox), National Ice Cream Cone Day continues to be celebrated on Sept. 22. Ice Cream Cone Day seeks to draw attention to the invention of the cone that holds the ice cream; an important, yet sadly often overlooked, invention that allows people to enjoy their scoops of delicious ice cream combined with a handily portable and edible wafer cone, often while out and about.www.galtheraldonline.com
Comments / 0