CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mormon church to require masks in temples amid COVID surge

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said Wednesday that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open. The message was the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging masking and vaccination efforts against COVID-19. In Utah, where the church is based, a summer surge of the virus among unvaccinated residents has continued to grow while vaccination rates have slightly increased. About 64% of Utah residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
bloomberglaw.com

Mormon Church Defeats Suit Alleging Fraud Over Use of Donations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will avoid allegations that it misled members about how their donations were being used after a federal court in California dismissed a suit filed by a church member. California resident James Huntsman said he paid 10% of his annual income to the...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Judge Tosses Lawsuit Against Mormon Church Use of Donations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge tossed out a lawsuit filed by James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor, against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a ruling issued Tuesday. Huntsman had accused the Utah-based faith...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
arcamax.com

Mormon leaders mandate worldwide use of masks in temples

The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in its temples around the globe to fight COVID-19 and again called for members to get vaccinated, citing church history in prior pandemics. Cases in the church’s home state of...
RELIGION
midutahradio.com

LDS Church Competes Digitization Of Family History Record

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is finished with a massive endeavor to digitize billions-of-family history records. The Church History Department digitally saved two-point-four-million rolls of microfilm, full of genealogical research. Those records are available to anyone with an internet connection, looking to find low-hanging fruit to fill their own family trees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Star-Tribune

Mormon church claims ownership to paintings in lawsuit

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is claiming ownership of a series of paintings by a celebrated Mormon artist whose ownership is disputed in an ongoing federal lawsuit. Minerva Teichert’s paintings, which feature scenes from church history and theology, have been displayed in church buildings across the U.S....
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mormon#Temples#Ap
ksl.com

Utah National Guard extends COVID-19 support amid surge

Sgt. 1st Class Bradley Curtis and Spc. Brayden Borders help administer vaccinations at the Tooele County Health Department. The Utah National Guard will keep 100 service members on its COVID-19 Response Task Force through mid-December. (Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV) TOOELE — With this summer's rise inCOVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fueled by the delta variant, the Utah National Guard will keep 100 service members on its COVID-19 Response Task Force through mid-December.
UTAH STATE
KIVI-TV

Family Medicine expands efforts amid COVID-19 surge

IDAHO — A COVID-19 surge is putting health providers in a tough spot. Already, hospital systems in northern Idaho have implemented crisis standards of care. Systems here in the valley, both large and small, are also feeling the effects. At the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho's clinics, there are many...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Medical Reserve Corp recruiting volunteers amid COVID surge

IDAHO — Amid the COVID-19 surge which is leading Idaho hospitals to activate or come close to activating crisis standards of care, the Medical Reserve Corp is recruiting volunteers. This group works with health care systems on public health missions. Right now that means managing the latest COVID-19 surge. "We...
IDAHO STATE
KDWN

Idaho Rations Health Care Statewide Amid Massive COVID Surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. Idaho’s largest hospital network asked state health leaders to allow crisis standards of care on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted medical resources. Crisis standards of care means that scarce resources such as ICU beds are allotted to patients most likely to survive. Other patients are treated with less effective methods and in dire cases given pain relief and other care. Idaho is one of the least vaccinated states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IBTimes

Idaho Health Officials Declare Hospital Resource Crisis Amid COVID Surge

The Idaho Department of Health and Wellness on Thursday announced a statewide hospital resource crisis in response to their massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. This declaration is an expansion to Idaho’s “crisis standards of care” established last week, which allowed select hospitals and two public health districts to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Masks now required at churches in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Masks are now required at places of worship in Mecklenburg County as part of the county's mask mandate. The mandate, which was passed on Sept. 12, allowed an additional 10 days before taking effect for religious gatherings in Mecklenburg County. Mecklenburg County commissioners were split on...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Georgetown Voice

D.C. struggles with COVID-19 surge amid university students’ return

As Washington D.C. residents were refamiliarizing themselves with seeing peoples’ faces out on the streets this summer, Mayor Bowser’s most recent mask mandate, enacted on July 29, swept through the city in an attempt to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. Between the District’s slowing vaccination rates and the arrival of...
WASHINGTON, DC
International Business Times

Amid Official Denials, Nicaraguans Battle Covid Surge

In Nicaragua, governed with an iron fist by Daniel Ortega, official coronavirus figures do not reflect the reality of a population scrambling to find oxygen tanks for stricken loved ones. The government insists there is no shortage of hospital beds and says the pandemic has killed 201 Nicaraguans out of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy