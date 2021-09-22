Congresswoman Ashley Hinson outlines priorities, fields questions at town hall discussion in Allamakee County
U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson from Iowa’s First District hosted a town hall discussion Thursday morning, September 16 at the Allamakee County Courthouse in Waukon as part of a northeast Iowa trek that day that also included a tour of the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation facility in Calmar and a tour of the Fareway grocery store in Manchester. Approximately two dozen area residents were in attendance at the hour-long session in Waukon, which included an introduction by Hinson of her priorities as a legislator followed by fielding questions from the audience in attendance in an effort to gather information and feedback to take with her to Washington, D.C. from the area she represents.waukonstandard.com
