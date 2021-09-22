CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson outlines priorities, fields questions at town hall discussion in Allamakee County

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Representative Ashley Hinson from Iowa’s First District hosted a town hall discussion Thursday morning, September 16 at the Allamakee County Courthouse in Waukon as part of a northeast Iowa trek that day that also included a tour of the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation facility in Calmar and a tour of the Fareway grocery store in Manchester. Approximately two dozen area residents were in attendance at the hour-long session in Waukon, which included an introduction by Hinson of her priorities as a legislator followed by fielding questions from the audience in attendance in an effort to gather information and feedback to take with her to Washington, D.C. from the area she represents.

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson supports Senator Grassley’s decision

First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has publicly stated she would consider a run for the U.S. Senate if fellow Republican Chuck Grassley decided not to run again. Grassley announced early this morning he is running, and Hinson says she supports that decision. “I’m on Team Grassley, we need him in the U.S. Senate, and I am behind him 100 percent for his reelection campaign,” Hinson says. “We need to keep Iowa red in 2022.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
tamatoledonews.com

Redistricting proposal places Tama County outside Rep. Hinson’s district

New maps could lead to a remaking of the political landscape in Iowa — Tama County included. What is now a quadrant of four U.S. Congressional districts arranged counterclockwise — effectively a northeast, southeast, southwest, and northwest set of districts — would become a staggered, somewhat linear set of districts running east to west, from river to river.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Congresswoman Hinson Visits Manchester Fareway Store

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was in Manchester on Thursday afternoon. Hinson toured Fareway and had an opportunity to hear from Grocery Manager James Riley and store employees. Riley says there are two main challenges the Manchester Fareway is facing right now. The first is the labor shortage. The second issue they’re...
MANCHESTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Allamakee County, IA
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Decorah, IA
State
Washington State
City
Manchester, IA
City
Waterville, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate Republicans Block Bill To Suspend Debt Limit That Would Avert Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A showdown in the U.S. Senate rolls into a new day as the hours tick down towards a deadline to keep the government open. This morning, it’s back to the drawing board for Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Thursday, it could affect millions of workers across the country.  Despite Republicans blocking a bill that would fund government operations, Democrats say they will try again. President Joe Biden told reports on Monday that he’s optimistic and that they will get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Secretary Of State Antony Blinken To Make Pittsburgh Visit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be spending several days in Pittsburgh, starting today. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say Blinken is set to arrive on Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as the two will make several planned visits in the area. Officials say residents should be prepared for short traffic delays while the two are in the area. Oliver Avenue will be closed from William Penn Place through Grant Street for the duration of Secretary Blinken’s stay, that will last through Thursday. It’s unclear what planned visits the two will make while in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
The Associated Press

Thousands of Louisiana students out of school after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — About 70,000 students across southeast Louisiana remain out of school because of Hurricane Ida’s destruction to classroom buildings a month ago, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told lawmakers Tuesday. That’s nearly 1 in 10 of Louisiana’s K-12 students — largely in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money

Restoration to schools in South Louisiana damaged after Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida struck has been halted due to slow disaster relief payouts from FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, told state emergency officials that it’s “unacceptable, unreasonable and unconscionable” that it’s […] The post Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mental Health Services#Fareway#Sgt#Ketchum Rural Veterans#The Veterans Affairs#House
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health To Provide Health Services In Douglas County Through 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department says it will offer public health services to Douglas County through the end of 2022. The two entities agreed and signed a contract on Sept. 28 after more than a year of strife. Douglas County announced its intention to separate itself from TCHD after the coronavirus pandemic began and launch its own health department. TCHD previously oversaw Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. (credit: CBS) County commissioners finally voted to leave the agency in early September of 2021. “I want to emphasize that today is about local control over public health orders and securing continuity of services...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate approves felony charges for health care workers in anti-abortion bill

Republicans in the state Legislature have been moving swiftly forward on an anti-abortion bill that Gov. Tony Evers already vetoed once and will veto again when it reaches his desk — a bill that addresses an extremely rare situation already covered by other laws. All of that notwithstanding, the state Senate voted 19-12 on Tuesday […] The post Senate approves felony charges for health care workers in anti-abortion bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LAW
Kansas Reflector

Kansas mental health panel sets sights on telehealth, care accessibility

TOPEKA — A Kansas committee tasked with providing mental health policy recommendations will reconsider telehealth treatment and payment options in its 2021 report. During the legislative session earlier this year, lawmakers considered several recommendations from the 2020 Special Committee on Mental Health Modernization and Reform’s 152-page report. Most notably, the panel advocated for House Bill […] The post Kansas mental health panel sets sights on telehealth, care accessibility appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Receive $420,957 Grant To Help Offset State COVID Penalties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant of $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools. The grant is meant to reimburse school districts that were financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, such as requiring masks. On July 28, 2021, the Broward County School Board voted to uphold its current Facial Covering Policy due to the rise in coronavirus cases. In August 2021, the Florida Department of Education began withholding $35,080 from the District’s funding allocation. Officials said, to date, $70,160 has been withheld by the state, with the most recent funding withheld on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Philly

Mask Opt-Out Bill For Students Clears Pennsylvania Senate Committee

HARRISBURG (AP) — A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers started making good on their pledge to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate. The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school to parents and guardians, allowing them to overrule any face-covering mandate imposed by the state Department of Health, a local health department or a school board. The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. It requires passage by the full Senate and the House...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy