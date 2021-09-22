CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Texas Abortion Law Stand?

By Charlotte Albright
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 1, a controversial law took effect in Texas that will ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people even know they’re pregnant. The law is unusual because state government will not be involved in enforcement. Instead, private citizens may sue abortion providers and anyone else who aids or abets an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Sonu Bedi, the Joel Parker 1811 Professor in Law and Political Science and the Hans ’80 and Kate Morris Director of the Ethics Institute, spoke to Dartmouth News about the questions raised by the Texas law.

