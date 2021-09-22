Annette Kari Eddy

Annette Kari (Venheim) Eddy, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2021. Annette was born February 12, 1952 in Portchester, New York. Her parents Herman Georg and Ruth Marie Olsen Venheim were immigrants from Norway. Annette was the 3rd of 7 children with a special relationship to each of her siblings, regardless of distance. Annette was so proud of her family heritage and culture, often donning a Norwegian sweater and dropping Norwegian phrases that had everyone laughing.