Scott Curtis Lloyd passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the age of 53 due to Covid 19. He grew up in Taylor, UT. He worked hard, played hard, he had a lightning wit, a sarcastic sass and a stream of dad jokes and puns for every occasion. He enjoyed anything with a lot of horsepower/speed especially off-road. He was better on a pair of skis than he was on his own two feet. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, camping, archery, shooting, playing at the lake or out in the desert with his toys. His grandchildren were content in the yard with their grandpa, surrounded by his garden of gnomes.