Clinton, UT

Richard Hubert Fashbaugh

Standard-Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Hubert Fashbaugh of Clinton, passed away September 19, 2021 surrounded by family. Dick was born on September 1, 1923 in Monroe, MI. His 98 years included World War II, college, gymnastics, teaching, and music. He served as a communication specialist in the US Navy during World War II aboard the USS McGinty. After the war, Dick worked as an engineer at Port Hueneme Naval Base in California. A very smart man, he studied at the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado in Boulder, ultimately earning a PhD. in mechanical engineering. Dick was an accomplished member of the gymnastics team while at the University of Michigan holding many records. His mind was always working. Dick specialized in aerodynamics, held patents that solved engineering problems, and built his own fixed-wing airplane.

