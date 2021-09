Lake County is launching a Road Reporter application for residents to give feedback regarding road conditions throughout the county. The Road Reporter uses GPS mapping technology to allow residents to submit reports about infrastructure issues, such as signs, potholes, streetlights and flooding. Users can view the status map to verify if an issue has already been reported and for status updates on their existing reports. The application can be accessed from any computer or smartphone device. Reports outside of Lake County’s jurisdiction are forwarded to the appropriate governing agency. To access the application, visit https://roadreporter.lakecountyfl.gov.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO