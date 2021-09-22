Homecoming 2021 at Kee High School this week ...

Members of the Kee High School Homecoming Court for this week’s 2021 celebration of the event include the King and Queen candidates from the Senior class pictured above, as well as the underclassman attendants pictured below. Pictured above are, left to right: Front row - Senior Class Homecoming Queen candidates Abby Wood, Maggy Weymiller, Reagan Mudderman, Haley Meyer and Lydia Strong; Back row - Senior Class Homecoming King candidates Ahmed Atta, Ethan Rasque, Dalton Dibert, Ethan Schweitzer and Luke Eiden. Pictured at right, front to back and left to right, are: Freshman Attendants Summer Walleser and Dalton Mudderman, Sophomore Attendants Mallory Mohn and Brendan Croft, and Junior Attendants Jaylyn Walleser and Carter Goetzinger. Details of this week's Homecoming events at Kee High School, along with celebratory pages, can be found on Pages 20 and 21 inside this issue. Photos courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook.