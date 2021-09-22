CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Homecoming 2021 at Kee High School this week ...

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Kee High School Homecoming Court for this week’s 2021 celebration of the event include the King and Queen candidates from the Senior class pictured above, as well as the underclassman attendants pictured below. Pictured above are, left to right: Front row - Senior Class Homecoming Queen candidates Abby Wood, Maggy Weymiller, Reagan Mudderman, Haley Meyer and Lydia Strong; Back row - Senior Class Homecoming King candidates Ahmed Atta, Ethan Rasque, Dalton Dibert, Ethan Schweitzer and Luke Eiden. Pictured at right, front to back and left to right, are: Freshman Attendants Summer Walleser and Dalton Mudderman, Sophomore Attendants Mallory Mohn and Brendan Croft, and Junior Attendants Jaylyn Walleser and Carter Goetzinger. Details of this week's Homecoming events at Kee High School, along with celebratory pages, can be found on Pages 20 and 21 inside this issue. Photos courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook.

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton County Register

Waukon football team erupts late in second quarter to make for a happy Homecoming with 48-21 win over North Fayette Valley

A battle of ranked Class 2A teams turned into a lopsided Homecoming win for the Waukon Indians Friday, September 17 as the hosts manhandled North Fayette Valley (NFV) to the tune of 48-21. The victory improved seventh-ranked Waukon’s record to 3-1 on the season and was the first defeat for the ninth-rated Tigerhawks.
WAUKON, IA
Clayton County Register

Kee football improves to 4-0 with 68-0 road rout of Calamus-Wheatland

The Kee football team kept its perfect 2021 season intact thus far with a rout of Calamus-Wheatland in a game played at Midland High School Friday, September 17, dealing the Eight-Player newcomer Warriors a 68-0 shut-out. The Hawks scored nine touchdowns on the night, including one from the defense, on the way to 372 yards of total offense while limiting the Warriors to just 82 total yards.
HIGH SCHOOL
Clayton County Register

Waukon volleyball team plays to a nearly undefeated week with home win over Charles City, runner-up finish at home tournament

The Waukon volleyball team played to a nearly undefeated week, coming up just shy of that unblemished mark in its final match of the week to currently hold an 11-8 season record that includes an even, 1-1 start to the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) season. The Lady Indians began the week with a four-set triumph at home over Charles City Tuesday, September 14 by scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-13.
CHARLES CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy