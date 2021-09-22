NOTICE TO CREDITORS Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Ramona Butters Eddy, deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at PO Box 2407, Cullowhee, NC 28723 on or before the 22nd day of December, 2021 or this notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement. This the 23rd day of September, 2021. Janis Eddy Cariveau, Executor c/o Jeffrey Goss, Attorney for the Estate Ridenour & Goss, PA PO Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 29-32e.