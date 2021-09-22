CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.9213; (P) 0.9248; (R1) 0.9272;. Outlook in USD/CHF is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral for consolidation form 0.9331. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 0.9162 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9331 resistance will resume the rise from 0.8925 to 0.9471 key resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 0.9162 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9017 support instead.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8556; (P) 0.8567; (R1) 0.8583;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 0.8612 will resume the whole rise from 0.8448 for 0.8668 key structural resistance. Sustained break there will be a strong sign of larger bullish reversal. On the downside, however, break of 0.8499 support will bring another fall towards 0.8448 low instead.
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/CHF Stays Above an Upside Support Line

USD/CHF traded higher on Monday, emerged temporarily above the high of last Wednesday, at 0.9273, but pulled back below it. Overall, the pair continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of Aug. 4, and therefore, we would consider the near-term outlook to still be positive, even if the current setback continues for a while more.
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Chart at Support

USD/CAD has pulled back into support via a trend-line from June and a small consolidation from this month. The current play is to respect support and with that in mind would-be longs may be interested in establishing what appears to be a solid risk/reward opportunity. See the video above for...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers attack weekly resistance line around mid 0.9200s

USD/CHF takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends Friday’s recovery moves. Firmer RSI favor bulls to battles with short-term key hurdle. Three-week-old rising trend line, 100-SMA add to the downside filters. USD/CHF renews intraday high to 0.9260, up 0.14% intraday as European traders brace for Monday’s task. The Swiss...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Day#Usd#Chf#Daily Pivots#Usd Chf#Ema
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD dipped to 1.6050 last week but quickly recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 1.6232 will resume the rebound from 1.5907 to retest 1.6434 high. On the downside, below 1.6050 support will suggest that rebound from 1.5907 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.5907. Overall, with 1.5898 support intact, larger rise from 1.5250 is still in progress, and break of 1.6434 will confirm resumption.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 23 Sep 2021 00:05GMT. Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes. 1.1788 - Last Fri's high. 1.1755 - Wed's post-FOMC high. 1.1716 - Tue's low (now res). 1.1664 - Aug's 9-1/2 month low. 1.1603 - 2020 Nov low. EUR/USD - 1.1689.. Euro moved sideways in Asia n European session as...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Chart of the day: USD/JPY

Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the USD/CHF price decline persist?

The technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDCHF,H1 continues retracing lower after breaching below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9216. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.9250. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/CAD and CHF/JPY

At week's beginning, the suggested short entry was long anywhere or 1.2769. Yesterday USD/CAD traded to 1.2894. Good example to the concept overbought trades to deeper overbought. Opposite overbought is trade oversold to more severely oversold. Yesterday's USD/CAD example was seen in a day trade however overbought to overbought and...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Pullback Plays on AUD/USD and USD/CHF

My dudes! Are you ready for another round of short and swing-term trading opportunities?. Today we’re looking at AUD/USD’s downtrend and USD/CHF’s possible break and retest situation. What do you think of their charts?. AUD/USD: 1-hour. Did you know that the Aussie has been on a downtrend against the Greenback...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: NZD/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7017; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7040 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6905. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7145. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7235.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis – Seems Bullish above 0.9240

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: CHF/JPY & Natural Gas Bullish Trend, EUR/USD Reversal

I’ve got a major reversal and long-term bullish setups on my radar this week. Don’t miss out on these potentially big rallies on CHF/JPY and natural gas, as well as an incoming downtrend on EUR/USD. EUR/USD: Daily. Reversal alert!. EUR/USD already tumbled below the neckline of its head and shoulders...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CHF: Strong Bullish Trend Challenging Mid-Term Junctures

As of this writing, the USD/CHF is trading above the 0.93150 price rather comfortably. On the 3rd of September, the USD/CHF was near the 0.91100 mark, but had started to experience a slight incremental climb since the 16th of August. Technically, the USD/CHF has been choppy over the mid-term depending on trading perspectives, but as of today the Forex pair is certainly within sight of important resistance levels not tested since March and into the first week of April.
MARKETS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower

GBP/USD daily chart shows powerful rejection creating bearish tone. The 4-hr chart has cable breaking its short-term uptrend. Cable posted a powerful rejection earlier this week, and it came on an attempt to get out of a sticky area around the 200-day moving average. Dialing in a little closer, the 4-hr chart shows the near-term trend structure breaking.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF: 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9342 to cap the rally – Commerzbank

“USD/CHF has rallied higher to test the more important 0.9274 July high. Directly above here lie the March 12 high at 0.9325 and the 2019-2020 downtrend at 0.9342, where we suspect that the market will fail. As a consequence, we view upside scope as limited.”. “The market will have to...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CHF

Uncle Sam is printing its inflation numbers today so I figured you won’t miss the chance to trade the Greenback. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Asia-London session watchlist looked at GBP/AUD for a straddle play ahead of economic releases from Australia and the U.K. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Accelerate Under Thick Daily Cloud

The Euro starts week in red and extends weakness below 1.18 mark in early Monday trading. Fresh bears emerged after Sep 3 bull-trap above 1.1894 Fibo barrier (38.2% of 1.2266/1.1664) and gained pace after return below thick falling daily cloud which weighs on near-term action. Near-term structure weakened further after...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Facing Major Hurdle Near 1.3780

GBP/USD started an upside correction from the 1.3600 zone. It is facing a crucial resistance near 1.3770 and 1.3780 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1750. Crude oil price rallied above the $75.00 resistance zone. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound started a fresh decline from...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy