The Fed is now leaning towards tapering later this year. There are different forms of taper, but the first step is reducing their bond purchases via QE. The Fed announced today in their FOMC statement that, "if progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted." Now, they did not mention rate hikes but 9 Fed officials are forecasting rate hikes in 2022 versus just 7 in June. But, after a reduction in QE asset purchases, the next step are rate hikes. A taper at this point in time would be a monetary policy error, similar to what we saw the end of 2018.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO