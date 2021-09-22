Business Briefs

Barge Design Solutions recently announced that Nancy Schultz, vice president of global consulting company North Highland, has joined its board of directors. “After more than ten years of knowing Nancy and serving on a board with her, I have seen how she puts employees first and understands clients’ needs,” said Bob Higgins, CEO of Barge Design Solutions. “I am beyond excited she is joining us in this role at Barge. She is bringing over 35 years of management consulting expertise to help us better serve our employees and customers.”