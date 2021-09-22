Cumbria Constabulary Uses Low-Code Platform and Apps to Modernize Police Operations

Bart has been in ecommerce for over 20 years, and can't imagine a better job to have. He is interested in all things agile, or anything new to learn. For the past several decades, businesses have been focused on improving the efficiency of operations. The mantra has been “do more with less,” meaning launch more features, deliver more products, make more sales, all without an increase to the resources available, and sometimes, with an actual decrease. This has led organizations valuing the speed of decision-making to the point where moving fast is more important than making sure that the decisions are aligning with the goals of the company. This has put a continued pressure to deliver new things, even if in the end, the things being delivered won’t matter.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO