CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft Analyzes Phishing-as-a-Service Operation

By Doug Olenick
inforisktoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Security on Tuesday issued a detailed report on a massive phishing-as-a-service operation named BulletProofLink that offered as a subscription all the tools needed to conduct a campaign. The phishing-as-a-service, or PHaaS, model differs from the phishing kits that many gangs have used in that it is more expansive and...

www.inforisktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Luokung Shares Jump As eMapgo Partners Microsoft For Autonomous Driving Services

Luokung Technology Corp's (NASDAQ:LKCO) affiliate eMapgo Technology (Beijing) Co, Ltd (EMG) collaborated with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to launch autonomous driving services for automakers. EMG will work with Microsoft in China to provide auto manufacturers with the collection, storage, analysis, management, and simulation testing of autonomous driving data. EMG has already...
TECHNOLOGY
wsau.com

Wells Fargo picks Microsoft, Google as cloud service providers

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that it had picked Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google as its public cloud providers, embracing a multi-cloud approach. While Microsoft’s Azure will serve as the bank’s primary cloud provider, Google Cloud will provide additional business-critical public cloud services. As part...
BUSINESS
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Adds More Surface Components to Self-Repair Service

Microsoft is now selling spare parts to enterprise customers to help them repair and upgrade Surface hardware. However, when the company opened the initiative earlier this year, the only spare component available was the Microsoft Surface Removal SSD. Now, Microsoft is expanding the program with more parts across several devices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Microsoft Security#Anthrax#Fe#Skype#Icq#Dns#Infinite
ZDNet

Windows 11: Microsoft tests a revamped Tips app for the new operating system

Microsoft is testing a refreshed and redesigned Tips app for Windows 11 to help users discover new features, shortcuts and configurations. The refresh updates the Windows 10 Tips app that Microsoft introduced last year to help users find new features and tricks. Microsoft has offered the Tips app to Insider...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Microsoft rolls out passwordless login support to its core consumer services

Consumers will soon be able to log into their Microsoft Corp. accounts with methods other than entering their usernames and passwords. The new passwordless login methods, announced by Microsoft today, are set to roll out over the coming weeks. They will require the Microsoft Authenticator app to use. After downloading the app, a user must connect it to their Microsoft account and configure passwordless logins under the “Advanced Security Options” menu.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Outlook 2013 SP1 (with latest fixes) and later will be required to connect to Microsoft 365 services

Microsoft today published a blog post to remind users about the upcoming minimum version requirements for connecting Outlook for Windows to Office 365/Microsoft 365 services. From November 1, 2021, only Outlook 2013 Service Pack 1 (with latest fixes) and later will be able to connect to Microsoft 365 services. After this date, several popular versions of Outlook including Outlook 2007, 2010, and Office 2013 versions earlier than 15.0.4971.1000 will not be able to connect with Microsoft 365/Office 365 services.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Microsoft doles out Office Long Term Servicing Channel for cloud refuseniks

Microsoft has grudgingly admitted that not everyone will want to ascend to its cloud with the Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version of its Office cash cow. Earlier this year, the Windows behemoth announced that it was axing the length of support. No longer would customers enjoy decade-long delight. Instead, support would last for just five years, in line with Windows.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTEN.com

Microsoft Teams-as-a-Service: Cloud Telephony Made Easy

Originally Posted On: https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/microsoft-teams-as-a-service-cloud-telephony-made-easy/. Roads to amazing new destinations are often bumpy. Just knowing where you’re headed isn’t always a guarantee of arriving in the best shape. You often need a guide: a hand to hold to ensure you stay on the right track. And, so it is with Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Phishing-as-a-service operation uses double theft to boost profits

Microsoft says BulletProofLink, a large-scale phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) operation it spotted while investigating recent phishing attacks, is the driving force behind many phishing campaigns that have targeted many corporate organizations lately. The threat actor behind BulletProofLink (also known as BulletProftLink and Anthrax) provides cybercriminals with various services, ranging from selling phish...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Highlights Windows Server 2022 Integration with Azure Services in Summit Talk

Microsoft had a lot to say about Windows Server 2022 in its 1.5-hour Windows Server Summit online event, held on Sept. 16. Many of Windows Server 2022's features are associated with security enhancements, although there are some performance improvements, such as SMB compression, which speeds up file transfers. A new Security Baseline release for Windows Server 2022 was announced earlier this month.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft issues warning against dangerous new phishing campaign

The Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Intelligence Team has revealed details about a large-scale phishing operation it discovered while investigating recent campaigns against businesses. Named BulletProofLink, the Phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) operation sells phishing kits, email templates, hosting, and automated services at a relatively low cost. “In researching phishing attacks, we came across...
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Russian-Linked Group Using Secondary Backdoor Against Targets

A Russian-linked group known as Turla has been deploying a secondary backdoor against numerous targets to maintain persistence within compromised devices even after the primary malware has been discovered and removed from the infrastructure, according to a research report released by Cisco Talos this week. The newly discovered backdoor, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Researcher Finds Malware Targeting Mac Users via Baidu Ad

Chinese security researcher Zhi has discovered a malware targeting Mac users, which was spread via a paid advertisement on search engine Baidu, to harvest user credentials. The advertisement has now been taken down. The sponsored link, which appeared on the Chinese search engine when a user query included the keyword...
COMPUTERS
CIO

How Augmented Reality Is Closing the Knowledge Gap in Service Operations

A mass exodus from the field service industry is exacerbating a longstanding challenge: the ability to quickly resolve problems with customer equipment. Nearly two-thirds of organizations don’t have enough field technicians to fill their needs, a 2019 IDC Talent Management survey found. Older, experienced workers are retiring at a rapid clip, and inexperienced technicians and contractors hired to fill gaps aren’t always up to the task. Nearly half of organizations in the IDC survey said their service employees lack some of the skills needed to perform the work required.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Microsoft Finds Phishing Op Behind Enterprise Campaigns

A phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) operation, dubbed BulletProofLink and discovered by Microsoft, has been behind a number of phishing campaigns against the private sector. Researchers at the tech giant uncovered the operation after finding a campaign that used more than 300,000 “newly created and unique subdomains” in a single run. The operation sells phishing kits, email templates, hosting and automated services—all at fairly low prices. Microsoft explained that some PhaaS groups offer everything needed for a campaign from soup to nuts—template creation, hosting and overall orchestration. That’s a lucrative business model for their “clientele.” Those service providers also offer a hosted scam page solution called fully undetected, or FUD, links. That’s their own marketing term meant to assure customers that the links are viable until users click them.
TECHNOLOGY
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Exchange Emergency Mitigation Service Coming Sept. 28

Organizations using Exchange Server will get a new automated emergency mitigation tool after installing Microsoft's September cumulative updates (CUs), the Exchange team announced on Friday. This new tool, called the "Microsoft Exchange Emergency Mitigation service," is an automated Exchange Server component that's expected to arrive with the Sept. 28 cumulative...
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

Australia Warns of Critical Vulnerability in Zoho Service

The Australian Cyber Security Center, or ACSC, has issued a critical vulnerability alert in a Zoho Corp. password management service that could enable a threat actor to take control of the targeted host. The vulnerability in ADSelfService Plus, an integrated password management and sign-on solution for Active Directory and cloud...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy