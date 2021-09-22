Want new appliances for the holidays? Better act now.
Christmas decorations are starting to show up in stores so that means Thanksgiving is just two months away. I know, and I agree – that’s still a long way off. And yet not so much. Especially if you’ve been thinking that this year you would host Thanksgiving and other holiday dinners at your house and invite all your vaxxed friends and family. And to add to the celebration you’d update your kitchen appliances.www.scottjosephorlando.com
