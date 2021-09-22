6 @ 6: Quitting tips, runner’s high and bison battle

CHICAGO – There’s an excitement around the Bears this week, and it’s all about their quarterback making some personal history on Sunday. Justin Fields will start his first NFL game against the Browns at First Energy Stadium after Andy Dalton’s knee injury kept him from practicing all week. It’s a moment that many people have been anticipating since the Bears jumped up in the first round of the draft to select the former Ohio State quarterback with the 11th overall pick in the spring.

