CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

6 @ 6: Quitting tips, runner’s high and bison battle

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGN Morning News’ debuted its new 6 @ 6 segment this week!. Similar to the 9 @ 9, it’s a collection of the most ridiculous stories we could possibly find each day.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseyhills.com

Ridge High runners storm soggy course in cross country opener

BERNARDS TWP. – The Ridge High School cross country team opened its season this past weekend with victories at the Battle at Ocean County Park in Lakewood. In light rain and wind, almost 1,000 runners from mostly south and central New Jersey toed the line to compete. The annual meet features four races, run by grade (9-12) for both boys and girls.
Arizona Daily Sun

Comets welcome high-level pro runners to cross country practice

Craig Hunt, the coach of the newly formed Coconino Community College Comets cross country team, brought in a trio of ringers to spend Wednesday morning’s practice with his athletes. The Comets hosted Molly Seidel, a longtime professional runner who won a bronze medal in the marathon event at Tokyo 2020...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KFYR-TV

Bison’s easy win over Valpo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday’s game at the Fargodome went exactly how it should have. The Bison are good, Valpo is terrible and that equaled a 64-0 North Dakota State victory. The Bison returned a punt for a touchdown and the offense also scored eight touchdowns on plays of 20...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Wgn Morning News
Amboy News

Clippers battle highly-touted Polo

AMBOY – The Amboy Clippers gave highly-touted Polo all it could handle before falling to the Marcos, 36-28, in varsity football action on Sept. 10 at the AHS field. The Clippers got another superb game from quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer, who kept Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio in the game with his arm and his legs. The junior signal-caller rushed for 133 yards and threw for 40 more yards while scoring a touchdown each way.
AMBOY, IL
Calaveras Enterprise

Runners battle heat and each other in first league meet

SUTTER CREEK – Even though the calendar says that fall has officially arrived, the 95-degree afternoon heat suggested that summer is still alive and well. And battling that September heat were runners competing in the first Mother Lode League cross country meet of the season. Runners from Calaveras, Bret Harte,...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KFVS12

Former Saluki distance runner dies at 24 after battling ALL

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Southern Illinois University distance runner passed away on Sunday night, September 19. According to the university, Emily Settle passed away after a prolonged battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The 24 year old was from Westfield, Indiana. The university said Settle became sick her freshman...
SPORTS
cuse.com

Orange Men Runners Up at Coast-to-Coast Battle

The Orange men took second at the Coast-to-Coast Battle, behind just No. 6 Arkansas, while the Orange women finished seventh overall, in a field of 20 teams, as they were led by a runner-up performance from Amanda Vestri. The men were led by Joe Dragon (24:09) and JP Trojan (24:12)...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

UWS's Moe repeats as UMAC runner of the week

University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) cross country's Derrick Moe was named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) runner of the week for the second straight time. In Saturdays St.Olaf Invitational, Moe recorded top UMAC finisher, where he clocked in a career best eight-kilometer time of 26:29.5 for 35th place overall. Next...
SPORTS
WGN TV

Kalyn Kahler previews Bears-Browns on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – The moment that fans have been waiting for since April has finally arrived. Justin Fields will be the Bears’ starting quarterback on Sunday as the Bears play their third game of the 2021 season against the Browns in Cleveland. It’s the first chance that the first round pick will get to showcase his talents to start the game as Andy Dalton continues to deal with a knee injury.
NFL
Riverhead News-Review

Girls Soccer: SWR drops battle of D-II front-runners

It takes a very good high school girls soccer team to beat a very good high school girls soccer team like Shoreham-Wading River. East Islip was the better team Monday evening in a showdown between Suffolk County Division II’s top two squads. Mikala Horton’s team-leading fifth goal of the season...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WGN TV

The 9-Yard Line for Week 3 of the 2021 season

CHICAGO – There’s an excitement around the Bears this week, and it’s all about their quarterback making some personal history on Sunday. Justin Fields will start his first NFL game against the Browns at First Energy Stadium after Andy Dalton’s knee injury kept him from practicing all week. It’s a moment that many people have been anticipating since the Bears jumped up in the first round of the draft to select the former Ohio State quarterback with the 11th overall pick in the spring.
NFL
INFORUM

Waege's absence means Bison depth will be tested with UND on deck

FARGO — Fear turned to reality on the knee of standout North Dakota State defensive lineman Spencer Waege. The senior tore his ACL and will be out the remainder of the season. Not all is lost, however. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA granting an extra year of...
FARGO, ND
WGN TV

White Sox prepare for annual ‘garage sale’ of fan merchandise

CHICAGO — One day after winning the American League Central Division Championship in a game in which the White Sox hit five home runs, one can say the team is “going yard” once again. The team’s popular annual “garage sale” takes place Saturday, with plenty of cool gear to get...
MLB
WGN TV

Going Through The Emotions: Bears’ loss to the Brown in Week 3

CLEVELAND – Emotions were aplenty for someone rooting for the Bears in their third game of the 2021 season, but not a lot of them were good. That’s because the offense was a disaster from start to finish against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, nearly producing a record-low in yardage on what many hoped would be a celebrated day for the franchise.
NFL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy