Glens Falls, NY

2021 Yard Debris Fall Pick-Up Schedule

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Public Works would like to remind City residents that the Fall open pick-up period for yard debris will be as follows:. Please note that the OPEN PICK UP schedule will be strictly enforced. After the June 1st deadline, all yard debris must be placed in biodegradable bags, available at any of the Glens Falls Stewarts or other area stores. We will start in Ward 3, then Ward 2, Ward 1, Ward 4 and then Ward 5. ALL GRASS CLIPPINGS MUST BE BAGGED.

