For more than two decades, “Come on in, guys!” has been a staple of “Survivor” every time Jeff Probst welcomes contestants into a challenge. But the host has shouted the catchphrase for the last time. At the start of the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 41,” Probst asked the 18 all-new cast members for their guidance regarding his continued use of the phrase, which some people may find offensive and non-inclusive. “I love saying it, it’s part of the show, but I too want to be of the moment,” he admitted. The players at first agreed that it was okay to use...

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO