Wednesday’s COVID-19 Report: 15 New Cases in Mason County

Mason County Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. This report also says six Mason County residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 (one out of County). With 271 cases in the last 14 days, Mason County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over two weeks is now 417, down from Tuesday’s rate of 437. According to health officials, an update on the County’s vaccination rate was not available and at last report was 49.2 percent. Mason County has a population of 64,980.