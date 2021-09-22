CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tips for harvesting test plots

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith harvest quickly approaching, it’s time to make sure your combine is prepped and ready for the field. If you are going to harvest test plots or other strip trials with your combine, there are some additional steps you should consider to ensure high-quality data from test plots. Evaluate status...

Video series offers tips on harvesting failed crops as forage

Brookings, S.D. — As South Dakota continues to see warmer than average temperatures and limited rainfall, many producers across the state are planning to harvest failed grain crops as much-needed forage for livestock. While drought-stressed crops can still be used as forage, there are many factors to consider before harvesting,...
State Police Issue Reminder, Tips For Harvest Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Harvest season brings with it more slow-moving agricultural equipment traveling on Indiana’s rural roads and highways and Indiana State Police remind everyone to stay alert. In 2019 in Indiana, farm equipment vehicles (other than trucks) were involved in three accidents, with one fatality, according to the National Highway...
MRHC Offers Some Tips For A Healthy And Safe Harvest Season

This is National Farm Health and Safety Week and Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is sharing important safety tips to ensure area residents are prepared mentally and physically for the upcoming harvest. This can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the ag industry. “In celebration of Farm Safety and Health Week, we want to remind you that farm safety is important for you, your family, friends and neighbors,” says MRHC Education Coordinator, Julie Hodne, RN. MRHC is also partnering with local ag businesses and will share Farm Safety Friday videos on their Facebook page every Friday beginning this week. Topics include safe practices in livestock handling, traffic safety, heavy equipment operation, fertilizer and chemical safety, grain cart and grain bin safety and health tips from various departments. They also encourage everyone to think of important safety tips for children who are living on or visiting a farm. Make sure they have a safe play area and remove all potential hazards. Explain dangers and emergency responses. Ensure they are supervised at all times and don’t let them play on equipment or touch the controls. Discuss and show them how to safely get the attention of a tractor or equipment operator and teach safe behaviors around animals, equipment and farm buildings. Properly store chemicals and/or medications, ensure equipment safety devices work properly and never leave keys to equipment accessible to little hands. “Taking a few minutes to be prepared could be the best prevention for potential injuries to yourself or others,” Hodne says. She also says that physical readiness is as important and everyone should make sure they are fit and ready to roll by getting that annual physical.
Harvest Tips: Dehydrating veggies, fruits and more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is your garden bursting with blueberries? Or toppling with tomatoes? How about ginormous amounts of garlic?. All of these things can be dried and saved for use in the winter. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern with the UVM Extension, to...
Harvest Tips: Raspberry freezer jam

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that when you make jam, it doesn’t have to be stored on your pantry shelves? It can actually go in your freezer. You can even use frozen berries. But there are tricks to make sure your freezer jam comes out perfectly. Our Cat...
LILLY: Are you ready for the harvest?

I love gardening. Every year I look forward to the end of winter as the colder days begin to subside. I anxiously wait for the warm spring days that appear at the end of March. As spring begins to unfold in Virginia, I begin charting my garden plan, gathering tomato...
WESTFALL: Be safe this harvest season

Full-fledged harvest is still likely to be a few weeks away, but with a few combines out and about, now is a good time to remind everyone to be safe this fall. The days are getting shorter (and darker), the air is getting crisper, and with that we will begin to see more activity in the fields. While farming can be fun, it is important for those who work in the industry as well as those who live around it, to remember that it can be a hazardous occupation.
Soil sampling after harvest

Knowing the existing soil nutrient levels in the fields can help cut down on your fertilizer bills. Charlie Wortmann is a soil fertility specialist at the University of Nebraska. He recommends testing soil once every four years. The process can be done in several ways, but he says the samples...
Region celebrates expanding harvest

As summer comes to an end and the stands fill with football fans on Friday nights, Texas temperatures cool and shift to autumn. For regional fruit and vegetable growers, the time has come to begin the harvest. Some of Floydada’s famous pumpkins are already on their way to destinations across the state and beyond. The cotton harvest will follow, starting in late October. This year, local pumpkins…
Harvest is underway in southern Indiana

Harvest is underway for southwestern Indiana farmer Mark Seib. “We’ve harvested about 200 acres of corn already and moisture has been running at about 20 percent,” he says. “We’ve also harvested some beans. Soybeans have been not quite there yet—they’re at about 14 percent moisture— but they’re getting pretty close.”
City Harvest: Pandemic Response

Good work for the community is good work for all. Some charities act at a snail’s pace. Not City Harvest London. Today, in the UK more and more people are living in food poverty including many in its capital, who miss an estimated 9M meals every month. City Harvest’s mission is to help feed the hungry. They do it by rescuing surplus food and distributing it to organizations that put food on the table. Where there’s a problem, City Harvest offers a solution. And they do it quickly!
Pie & Donut Charts with Plotly

WHY: Pie Charts (PCs) are used to display parts of a whole of mutually exclusive and not overlapping categories. The conceptual idea is not to make a comparison between the categories but to show the percentage or proportion of each category with respect to the total. This type of chart should not be used for Correlation, Deviation or Distribution analysis.
Help prevent buyer’s remorse with these 5 tested tips

I found this article and thought you... After a purchase as large and life-changing as a luxury home, there’s a risk that clients will experience buyer’s remorse. This is especially true in a highly competitive market, in which buyers may not be putting in the necessary time and consideration. Susan...
The pollinator plot -- a butterfly attractant

The Pollinator Plot is now two years old and part of the Trial Garden at the Adams County Ag Center in Gettysburg. Many of you already know about the Trial Garden, planted and cared for by individual Master Gardeners. In the case of the Pollinator Plot, the goal is to attract pollinators, ranging from tiny insects to bats, mice, voles and any other animal with fur that can attract pollen from a specific plant to its body and then transfer that pollen to a different plant. This complicated process is what makes our diverse landscape and our ability to grow plants for food and beauty.
Wildlife Resources shares recommendations for testing, storing deer meat harvested from Chronic Waste Disease management areas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the discovery of chronic waste disease (CWD) was found in a deer in Montgomery County last year, the Department of Wildlife Resources has been vigilant educating hunters about what this means for future hunting seasons and for harvesting the deer meat. Megan Kirchgessner, wildlife...
Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
