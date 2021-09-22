CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis, AZ

Council Member Luis E. Cabrera Appointed to WAEDD Executive Committee

sanluisaz.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Luis, Arizona – During the Regular Council Meeting held September 8, 2021, Council Member Luis E. Cabrera was appointed by City Council to serve as the San Luis Representative to the Western Arizona Economic Development District (WAEDD). As an Executive Committee member, Council Member Cabrera will chair or co-chair a committee, make recommendations to the Board of Directors, and oversee the District’s membership.

www.sanluisaz.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis, AZ
Government
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Edd#Waedd Executive Committee#City Council#The Board Of Directors#Eda
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy