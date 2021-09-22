Council Member Luis E. Cabrera Appointed to WAEDD Executive Committee
San Luis, Arizona – During the Regular Council Meeting held September 8, 2021, Council Member Luis E. Cabrera was appointed by City Council to serve as the San Luis Representative to the Western Arizona Economic Development District (WAEDD). As an Executive Committee member, Council Member Cabrera will chair or co-chair a committee, make recommendations to the Board of Directors, and oversee the District’s membership.www.sanluisaz.gov
