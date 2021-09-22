Point/Counterpoint: Would the Philadelphia 76ers be better off with John Wall or Ben Simmons?

The free agent saga of Ben Simmons has certainly kept the buzz of NBA free agency going as the season begins to take action. With NBA fans on the edge of their seats as they wait to see where the all-star will take his talents next, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins had an interesting take on the subject. “I think John Wall in Philly with Joel Embiid is better than Ben Simmons in Philly with Joel Embiid,” said Perkins. But, is Perkins really farfetched in his statement? The Daily Campus Sports section will debate Perkins’ take in this week’s issue of point/counterpoint.