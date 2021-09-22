CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Hicks-Hudson says Republicans negligent in delay on public submission for congressional maps

ohiohouse.gov
 6 days ago

State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) issued a statement Wednesday as the House concurred to Senate changes on House Bill 92, which includes added emergency language to comply with voter-initiated requirements for public submission of congressional maps via an online portal. Rep. Hicks-Hudson introduced sweeping legislation in May, 2021 that would have gone further to support public submission and require more transparency in the redistricting process. The legislature has until Sept. 30 to adopt congressional maps.

