BABSON PARK, Mass.—The Skidmore College field hockey team fell short in a wild 4-3 road loss to #14 Babson College Tuesday. The Thoroughbreds are 4-3, while the Beavers move to 5-1. The teams combined for four goals in the first 12:23 of the game. Skidmore took a quick 1-0 lead whenMorgan Sickels tipped a Bella Faber shot in at 5:30. Babson scored the next two to go up 2-1. Faber tied it from Mariah Redler at 12:23.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO