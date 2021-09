The Marine Corps has canceled its in-person marathon for the second consecutive year, citing health concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday. The 46th Marine Corps Marathon will be held as a virtual event next month, allowing those who choose to participate to do so from wherever they choose, officials said. The event had been set for the weekend of Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, featuring 10K and 50K races and the signature marathon, which is described as the world’s largest marathon without prize money.

