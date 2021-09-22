Resource Officer - Deals Tax
A career in Resourcing and Deployment, within Internal Firm Services, will provide you with the opportunity to work in cross line of service staffing helping our network be even more agile in the ever evolving markets we work with, providing the right people on the right projects at the right time. You’ll focus on ensuring that resources of suitable skills and calibre are available for tasks and activities as required as well as managing the education, planning, and skills enhancement associated with resources.
A career in Resource Management within Deals Tax will provide you with the opportunity to work as part of a national team. You will play a pivotal role in helping our network be even more agile in the ever evolving markets we work with, providing the right people on the right projects at the right time. You’ll focus on ensuring that resources of suitable skills and calibre are available for tasks and activities as required as well as managing the planning and skills enhancement associated with resources.
As a team, we maximise resource sharing and enable the delivery of PwC services to our clients through line of service and cross line of service staffing, forecasting, utilisation, and workload balance while considering development and diversity initiatives.
The Role
As a Resourcing Officer, you will support the Deals Tax business and play a pivotal role in delivering operational excellence. Working as part of a high performing team, this role would suit a commercially minded problem solver. This is a people focused role, founded on establishing effective working relationships with all key stakeholders across the business. The Deals Tax RM Team covers offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester & Scotland therefore occasional travel to these offices may be required from time to time.
Who we're looking for
In order for us to meet the future challenges of the Resource Management function, we want to attract candidates from varying backgrounds and industries that can demonstrate their ability to:
- Communicate effectively (written and verbal)
- Ability to work in a fast paced & high pressured environment
- Manage conflicting deadlines and priorities
- Understand and analyse information to support decision making
- Deliver quality outputs whilst under pressure
- Multi-task
- Work effectively as part of a team
- Use technology and established tools effectively
Priority tasks include
- Day to day deployment of staff to projects/assignments balancing the commercial needs of the business with the wishes of the individual
- Analysis and presentation of information and insight to advise the business
- Build strong lasting relationships within the Tax line of service and the wider resourcing function to build knowledge and enable greater effectiveness in providing solutions for resourcing demands
- Being prepared to adopt to new methodologies and ways of working
- Working collaboratively in a cohesive team environment to deliver your objectives
- Improving agility by utilising people within your immediate area and across the firm as a whole, encouraging fair work allocation
Requirements
Deployment and Manpower Planning
- Main point of contact for assigned projects & portfolio, delivering the day to day deployment requirements
- Managing resourcing conflicts and priorities
- Understand the implication of profitability, engagement, agility and retention goals and the impact on resourcing decisions
Relationship Skills including communicating and Influencing
- Build relationships – with those being deployed as well as those requesting resources
- Consult and enquire with stakeholders to understand their needs and wants.
- Respond with empathy and understanding to enhance relationships
- Take an active role in resource management projects and initiatives
Strategy and Change Management
- Understand the Business Unit, resource management firm-wide strategy and work to support these
- Understand the pipeline opportunities to enable appropriate decisions about available resources
Stakeholder Management
- Build relationships with stakeholders to become a trusted advisor and point of contact on resourcing matters
- Actively manage expectations and escalate where necessary
Commercial Acumen and Financial Management
- Understand the financial implications of the resourcing decisions made
- Understand the business unit needs and priorities for resourcing
- Produce and analyse detailed management information to make recommendations and decisions
Team and Personal Development
- Actively seek and identify opportunities for development
- Give and receive constructive feedback to improve performance
- Draw on resources across the business unit and resource management as and when required
Not the role for you?
Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?
The skills we look for in future employees
All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.
Learn more here: www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply
Diversity
Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.
We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.
