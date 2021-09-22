CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEN and Behaviour Administrator

We are looking for a SEN and behaviour administrator to join our outstanding team at Chobham Academy.

About Us

Chobham opened in 2013 as part of the highly successful Harris group of Academies. Our 3-18 ‘all-through’ Academy is a world class educational legacy of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Situated within the East Village complex in Stratford, Chobham serves a new community of 3000 homes along with established communities in Newham. In July 2015, Chobham was graded as Outstanding in every category by Ofsted.

Stratford is one of the most rapidly developing parts of London. As well as new housing, and the Olympic legacy sports facilities, the area is becoming home to some of the country’s leading cultural organisations including additional locations for Sadler’s Wells Theatre and the V and A Museum. These organisations form part of the exciting arts quarter quickly growing in the area.

High tech industries in computing and robotics are also to be found locally as this progressive industrial sector takes root in east London. Universities including University College London (UCL) are at the forefront of this innovation.

Chobham Academy is keen to further develop relationships with these new organisations (along with well-established local centres of excellence like the renowned Stratford Theatre).

We are also very fortunate to have superb transport links making Stratford one of the most easily accessible parts of London. Chobham Academy is 15-minute walk from Stratford underground station (10 minutes into the City of London on the Central Line) and five minute walk from Stratford International station (a six-minute journey from St. Pancras). There is also a DLR station at Stratford International.

Chobham is a vibrant, culturally diverse and happy inner-city community. Our students come from a wide range of backgrounds bringing with them a breadth of talents and experiences. Chobham students are friendly, welcoming and eager to learn. They are ambitious to make the most of their abilities both at school and beyond. Our students have enormous potential and respond enthusiastically to their teachers.

We also have a fantastic staff team with a great blend of youth and experience. Chobham staff are committed to our students and to supporting and learning from one another. There is an outstanding professional development programme across the Harris Federation and our staff benefit from both in house and inter-school training activities. We also have additional expertise on hand from the Harris Consultancy Team who are available to offer guidance across the curriculum.

One of our biggest professional development opportunities comes by virtue of being an all through school. Staff across the primary and secondary phases at Chobham are able to observe and learn from each other. This is invaluable experience at a time when the number of all through schools across the country is growing fast.

In more practical terms, a job at Chobham is also attractive. Main scale and Upper Pay Scale teachers receive a Harris Allowance of £2,000 per annum in addition to their normal salary. Chobham teachers also benefit from our two-week half term in the autumn term.

We do hope that you apply for a role with us and look forward to meeting you if you are invited to interview.

Main Areas of Responsibility

  • To manage the special educational needs and disability (SEND) register under the direction from special needs Co-ordinator (SENCO). This to include all update of student information: input into Bromcom: attendance data and half termly attendance summaries
  • Supporting data input and report generation for behaviour recording and reporting systems
  • To create analyses of behaviour data of SEND students from the statistics created by the behaviour team under the direction of the send team
  • To manage updates to the medical registers and medical alerts on Bromcom (our management information system), to ensure all records are accurate and current: under the direction of the SENCO
  • To manage the update of One Notes (our recording system) to ensure that records are accurate and up-to-date and that staff have access as appropriate under the direction of the SENCO
  • To keep minutes of all SEND Team meetings, ensuring records are accurate and distributed promptly to the relevant personnel
  • To manage ordering of all necessary resources for the SEND department, liaising with the financial team as appropriate
  • To manage the filing of all paperwork pertaining to SEND students ensuring copies are in student files having been read and actioned by the SENCO. This to include external reports: SENCO’s meeting minutes/observation notes etc
  • To organise the timetable of the SEND students receiving support from external agencies (e.g. speech and language therapy)
  • To ensure all necessary paperwork for SEND requirements is copied/replenished and accessible to relevant staff. This to include copying documents as required
  • To ensure all communication with external stakeholders is completed in a timely fashion, ensuring letter are accurate and coherent;

Qualifications & Experience

  • GCSE mathematics and English at grade C or above and relevant Level 3 Qualification
  • Trained in the use of a variety of ICT packages
  • Knowledge of procedure for entering date on a central management information system
  • Basic training on CMIS systems including training;
  • At least a year working in school or educational establishment
  • Working in an inner-city school
  • Experience of working to targets and deadlines

Next Steps

If you have any questions about this opportunity, please contact us via e-mail, or call to arrange a conversation.

Before applying, please download the Job Pack for full details on the job responsibilities and person specification. You will need this when completing your application.

Please note: we may hold interviews as and when applications are received and we reserve the right to offer to a candidate prior to the closing date. We only accept applications submitted online via our careers website and which are completed before the closing deadline. With this in mind, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible and advise you check the job information as per the listing on our careers site.

Professional Development & Benefits

Our people are at the heart of our success. We have developed a strong culture of collaboration and best practice, with professional development and career planning at its centre. We invest in our staff with support, coaching, mentoring, and a wide range of top-quality training programmes delivered at every level to senior leadership.

We look for talented individuals who share our vision for creating exceptional places of learning, and are committed to ensuring that every child in London has access to the best possible education.

In addition to the opportunities for career progression, training and development, we also offer a competitive rewards and benefits package which includes our Harris Allowance, a Performance and Loyalty Bonus, Pension Scheme, a Wellbeing Cash Plan and many other benefits.

Safeguarding Notice

The Harris Federation and all our academies are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and we expect all our staff and volunteers to share in this commitment. All offers of employment are subject to an Enhanced DBS check, references, and where applicable, a prohibition from teaching check will be completed for all applicants. Before applying, please review our Policy Statement on the Recruitment of Ex-Offenders.

Equal Opportunities

The Harris Federation is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified candidates.

As a provider of employment and education, we value the diversity of our staff and students, and all our staff are equally valued and respected. We are committed to providing a fair, equitable and mutually supportive learning and working environment for our students and staff.

