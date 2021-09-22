CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Finance Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LY2IE_0c50QpH100

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Middle, Secondary and Further Education establishments around the world.

One of our clients, a British Private International School in Abu Dhabi, UAE is looking to appoint a qualified Finance & Administration Manager to start employment in October2021 / ASAP due to an internal promotion.

The successful candidate will lead the finance function at the school, directly reporting to the School Principal but is also to the group Finance Team in Dubai.

The role will involve:

  • Preparation of monthly profit & loss reports within one week of month end.
  • Preparation of monthly and yearly forecasts.
  • Cash flow management & day to day banking.
  • Preparation and presentation of financial performance reports and KPI’s.
  • Supervision of invoicing and cash collection.
  • Analysis of results, forecasts and budgets.
  • Management of financial systems.
  • Supervision of payroll.
  • Supporting the senior management team in all aspects of the organisation.
  • Managing a finance team, currently two staff.

Interpersonal Skills

  • Self-starter and have excellent interpersonal and communication skills with an ability to prioritize and negotiate.
  • Empathetic, flexible and a creative problem solver.
  • Experience in the education sector is an advantage.

Requirements:

UK / Irish / AUS / NZ / USA / Canadian / RSA qualified (Visa requirement)

CA / ACCA / CIMA with more than 3 years post qualification experience

Strong technical financial and management accounting skills

Single / Married (without children) Visa only

Package details:

Tax-Free salary package

= From £45,500 to £52,600 per annum

19,000 AED to 22,000 AED per month

Annual Flight allowance

Visa

Medical Insurance

Interviews to be held by Zoom ASAP

Please contact us for more details

Astute Education will allocate your own experienced consultant who will provide full support, advice and guidance through the selection and recruitment process.

Please forward your CV or call for more information about this great opportunities.

