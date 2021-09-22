Ivanti Service Management System Developer

We are seeking an experienced application Developer to support the development of our Ivanti Service Management application!

The successful candidate will assist in the design, develop and implementation of the Ivanti Service Management system. This will include some integrations with Microsoft technologies and other back-office systems. Working as part of a team, you will deliver technical resource to enable the initiatives and business of the broader County Council and its Partners.

We don't expect you to be proficient in all the areas that we cover, some previous experience of development Ivanti service manager would be of benefit, but if you are a quick learner and have strong technical experience, then we would love to hear from you!

You will be a self-motivated individual with ability to deliver excellence and able to work effectively with others.

We offer a competitive package, including generous annual leave entitlement and flexible working.