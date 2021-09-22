CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Connect, Contact Centre Consultant, Manager, FS Consulting

 6 days ago

London (Greater)

Competitive

22 Oct 2021

Technology, IT project management

Contract

PwC’s Consulting Practice has ambitious growth plans. We are passionate about our purpose which is to help our clients to design and deliver impactful experiences for their customers and to create value for society.Our Customer practice is at the heart of our Customer Led Transformation offering, sitting at the intersection of business strategy, experience design, and digital technology. We help our clients achieve sustainable growth by transforming and aligning their strategy, purpose and insight, their customer and employee experience, their operations, incentives and behaviours - all accelerated by the right technologies. We focus on transformation across all areas of our client’s businesses that interact with the customer/client including marketing, sales & distribution, service, client and broker relationship management and underwriting and pricing.

About the role

This is an exciting opportunity to join us as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey.

We are looking for individuals with a strong consulting background who have experience of successfully delivering Contact Centre technology (and specifically AWS Connect) to help us continue our strong growth trajectory.

You will be an experienced AWS consultant able to help our clients understand, plan and implement best practices around migrating, building, managing and operating Amazon Connect within their AWS cloud environments.

You will be passionate about customer experience and the role cloud based technologies such as AWS connect can play in delivering that for clients.

You will utilise your AWS Connect skills to support the shaping of compelling, innovative proposals for clients, architecting and then leading delivery across the end to end project lifecycle from strategy to execution including proof-of-concept projects and the development of reusable artifacts, assets and reference architectures.

We would expect domain knowledge and expertise across:

  • Enterprise Contact Centres
  • Setting-up and configuring AWS services in-line with best practices
  • Workforce Management
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • CRM Platforms
  • People and Operating model design
  • Cloud Security and Compliance
  • End to end digital transformation

You will be able to demonstrate how you have helped your clients to deliver tangible results.

We are recruiting at both Manager and Senior Manager level positions.

Key Responsibilities

  • Actively involved in business development activities to help identify, propose and close AWS Connect transformation opportunities.
  • Architecting and building Contact Centre solutions, which are able to integrate smoothly into cloud and hybrid operating models
  • Shape, own and successfully deliver client engagements
  • Contribute to the overall development and growth of our practice through:
  • developing the technical acumen of yourself and others
  • creating thought leadership
  • enhancing our delivery assets and methodologies to be repeatable and scalable
  • Continue to develop internal relationships and your PwC brand

Skills and Experience

  • You hold as a minimum an AWS Associate Certification (ideally DevOps Associate)
  • You have experience working in the contact centre or PBX Industry
  • You have experience in building call flows and IVR trees
  • You have hands on experience of delivering Amazon Connect within B2C or B2B organisations (minimum 1 implementation ideally in an enterprise environment) which which demonstrate tangible benefits:
  • Reducing organisational costs
  • Transforming front office capabilities to improve Customer & Employee Experience
  • Transforming Operating models to better align to customers and improve ways of working
  • Increase Customer loyalty and spend, whilst also reducing cost to serve
  • Enhancing Digital capabilities by leveraging next generation technologies
  • Improve the visibility and knowledge about customers through advanced analytics
  • Help organisations capture and process customer feedback and improve end to end customer experience
  • You will have experience of interpreting clients strategic, operational and external drivers for change, gaining respect, building trust and inspiring clients by anticipating their needs and exceeding expectations.
  • You will have experience of building sustainable senior client relationships and be recognised and respected by clients and colleagues as a knowledgeable, valued and trusted professional.
  • You will have a track record of building and developing high performing teams. With experience of delivering across multiple workstreams (depending on grade).

Who we’re looking for

  • A people centric mindset, with a passion for designing and delivering compelling experiences for customers and employees
  • Strong cloud telephony technical experience
  • Strong core consulting skill-set
  • Evidence of delivering demonstrable benefits to clients
  • Prepared to deliver client excellence as well as shape and contribute to the growth of our practice
  • Willingness to develop others both on and outside of client engagements

Additional information

  • Opportunity for working from home? (Yes)
  • Amount of time client based (up to 70%+)
  • Opportunity for job sharing? (No)
  • Need to travel/overnight stays away from home (Yes)
  • Opportunity for flexible working (hours)? (Yes)
  • Typical amount of time PwC office based (20%)

Consulting

In Consulting we deliver practical, far-sighted advice that gets straight to the heart of clients’ business issues and delivers amazing results by helping our clients improve the way they operate, reduce costs, manage risks, leverage talent or fundamentally change the way they do business, the work you do will be all about helping organisations of all shapes and sizes work smarter and grow faster. You could find yourself working with household names in a diverse range of industries – everyone from big-name broadcasters and high-street banks to multinational telecoms operators and energy companies.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work ( ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

Learn more here www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

