CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Head of Performance, OA Agreements

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MizS_0c50QeoG00

Job Title: Head of Performance, OA Agreements

Location: London

Closing date: September 28th 2021

The Open Access team is responsible for overall OA revenue and strategy, including performance monitoring, business model migration & transformative agreements, & policies.

Working in close co-ordination with sales & publishing teams, our team supports all areas of Springer Nature’s OA ambitions and strategy. The role will support the business transition to open access through management and monitoring of institutional, consortia & society arrangements.

Performance monitoring

  • Monitor and manage agreement performance against expected KPIs.
  • Working closely with internal and external colleagues and customers
  • Manage and mitigate performance risk.
  • Proactively highlight performance risks and coordinating responsive activity to them.
  • Enhance existing performance monitoring, reporting and forecasting, to include global publication trends, title changes.
  • Work with data teams to ensure clear commentary on performance trends, enabling translation and understanding of performance data by internal and external stakeholders
  • Progress and implement development plans for existing accounts

Account Management & Customer Communication

  • Maintain optimal ways of supporting and developing existing agreements, ensuring they are profitable, scalable and deliver commercially
  • Manage OA agreement relationship strategy for full range of agreement customers, including national, institutional and society partners. Monitor and build relationships required to enable agreements and ensure scalable support.
  • Support on-boarding of new clients, ensuring processes are scalable to support growth and company strategy
  • Handle and respond to queries, provide client support and reporting in support of agreements
  • Support optimising communication channels to partners, utilising other teams as appropriate (e.g. marketing, publishing)
  • Work to align and standardise existing messaging as relates to different OA partnerships
  • With Marketing Account teams, develop an OA agreements customer working group to support continued feedback and communication on reporting and agreement behaviour.
  • Supporting development and optimisation of existing and new business solutions
  • Work with OA operations, project management and tech teams on optimising workflow solutions that support commercial deliverables (e.g. reporting, author journey)
  • Provide commercial requirements, ensure client feedback and market trends as well as commercial profitability are taken into account when planning, developing and implementing new solutions (working closely with the Engagement and Sales teams)
  • Monitor market and competitor developments in regards to reporting tools, work with Market Intelligence team to establish feedback loop from customers and wider market.
  • Highlight commercial requirements when working with wider business ensuring OA agreements requirements and frameworks are clearly communicated and understood.

Business model support

  • Support site licence teams in preparing compact deal modelling material, providing guidance and expertise for new regions, agreements
  • Support Director, Partner Engagement in business model development and challenging as products evolve, and preparing for DEAL desk
  • Maintain tracking of different customer article counts and related offers to ensure records and history are maintained
  • Ensure optimisation and transition of existing society agreements (defining optimal business models, requirements around workflow solutions for new and existing agreements, ensure communication with internal and external stakeholders)

Article Modelling- management & oversight

  • Responsible for relationship, business priority setting and article requests into data team, and providing a second line of oversight and approval to article output reports which support all new OA agreements
  • Maintain scalable processes to support increasing requests and interest for OA agreements, including supporting material on best practise and requirements for agreements, timing of article requests, ongoing customer pipeline management and input into model template
  • Work closely with partner engagement team, ensuring alignment of information, enabling engagement team to become OA negotiation partners for site licence team in OA discussions
  • Support modelling of new agreements, providing article trending expertise

Internal communication & relationships

  • Present monthly internal performance webinar to cross-company stakeholders
  • Externally represent Springer Nature at external customer meetings as required to explain performance and reporting, internally represent OA team at relevant meetings for performance updates including but not limited to Publishing Board, Sales Conferences, CCO Management team.
  • Provide regular updates and supporting on materials to inform the OA models and arrangements
  • Be the key contact for publishing, data & marketing teams in understanding and monitoring the various agreements in place
  • Work closely with VP OA and other members of OA management team to support OA transition and agreement strategy

Additional responsibilities

  • Line management responsibility for 2 team members, supporting their roles and development
  • Responding to other relevant and related activities and projects as required by the business

Experience:

Background in open access and commercial environment required, experience of seeing a business undergo significant change and growth.

Skills and Knowledge

  • Strong writing and communication skills alongside the ability to create memorable, clear, and influential presentations (ppt/ googleslides)
  • Advanced Excel skills, confident with analytics and visualisation
  • Problem solving and intellectual curiosity, and a real desire to find better answers to difficult problems
  • Versatile learner who absorbs quickly when facing new problems
  • Strong project management and organisational skills particularly across a multidivisional organisation
  • Strong influencing, facilitation and communication skills at all levels
  • A proven ability to show adaptability and flexibility in roles and functions
  • Excellent financial skills, ability to forecast, budget and monitor growth
  • Proven ability to meet targets and deadlines
  • Keen interest & deep understanding of open access publishing, from both business & customer perspectives, specific understanding on institutional models also required
  • Pro-active individual with an ability to get things done. Passionate and results oriented. Team player

Qualifications

  • Strong graduate degree

To apply: Please submit your CV and covering letter outlining your interest in the role, as well as your salary expectations and notice period.

All employees are working remotely but once when the office re-opens, will be expected to work on site in line with our working from home policy.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles.

Visit the Springer Nature Editorial and Publishing website at www.springernature.com/editorial-and-publishing-jobs for more information about our Research E&P career opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government launches hospitality council to guide sector recovery

The Government has formed a new hospitality council to help guide the recovery of the sector after the heavy toll of the pandemic.Business minister Paul Scully has announced the members of the group, comprising industry leaders including the bosses of Nando’s, Greene King and Starbucks It comes as hospitality firms continue to be hampered by footfall below pre-pandemic levels and the financial impact of loans and using cash reserves to survive the pandemic.The 22-member Hospitality Sector Council will oversee actions related to the 22 commitments which form the hospitality strategy launched by the Government earlier in the year.We now need...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Weighing In on Buyer Representation Agreements

At the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), buyer representation agreements are viewed as a crucial tool for establishing mutual expectations, preventing misunderstandings, and instilling loyalty between agents and their buyer-clients. To help brokers gain insights from agents in other markets, I wanted to share some feedback we received from...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Rentokil lifts growth targets amid booming hygiene demand

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Management#Workflow Management#Translation#The Oa#Handle#Market Intelligence#Support Director#Partner Engagement#Internal Communication#Publishing Board#Sales Conferences#Cco Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 In Right Now

The length of time you hold an investment is far more important than when you buy. This trio of growth and value stocks is perfect for patient investors. Patience isn't just a virtue. On Wall Street, it's a formula for building wealth. Despite the broad-based S&P 500 declining by a double-digit percentage on 38 separate occasions since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these pullbacks was eventually erased by a bull-market rally.
STOCKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy