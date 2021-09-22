Job Title: Head of Performance, OA Agreements

Location: London

Closing date: September 28th 2021

The Open Access team is responsible for overall OA revenue and strategy, including performance monitoring, business model migration & transformative agreements, & policies.

Working in close co-ordination with sales & publishing teams, our team supports all areas of Springer Nature’s OA ambitions and strategy. The role will support the business transition to open access through management and monitoring of institutional, consortia & society arrangements.

Performance monitoring

Monitor and manage agreement performance against expected KPIs.

Working closely with internal and external colleagues and customers

Manage and mitigate performance risk.

Proactively highlight performance risks and coordinating responsive activity to them.

Enhance existing performance monitoring, reporting and forecasting, to include global publication trends, title changes.

Work with data teams to ensure clear commentary on performance trends, enabling translation and understanding of performance data by internal and external stakeholders

Progress and implement development plans for existing accounts

Account Management & Customer Communication

Maintain optimal ways of supporting and developing existing agreements, ensuring they are profitable, scalable and deliver commercially

Manage OA agreement relationship strategy for full range of agreement customers, including national, institutional and society partners. Monitor and build relationships required to enable agreements and ensure scalable support.

Support on-boarding of new clients, ensuring processes are scalable to support growth and company strategy

Handle and respond to queries, provide client support and reporting in support of agreements

Support optimising communication channels to partners, utilising other teams as appropriate (e.g. marketing, publishing)

Work to align and standardise existing messaging as relates to different OA partnerships

With Marketing Account teams, develop an OA agreements customer working group to support continued feedback and communication on reporting and agreement behaviour.

Supporting development and optimisation of existing and new business solutions

Work with OA operations, project management and tech teams on optimising workflow solutions that support commercial deliverables (e.g. reporting, author journey)

Provide commercial requirements, ensure client feedback and market trends as well as commercial profitability are taken into account when planning, developing and implementing new solutions (working closely with the Engagement and Sales teams)

Monitor market and competitor developments in regards to reporting tools, work with Market Intelligence team to establish feedback loop from customers and wider market.

Highlight commercial requirements when working with wider business ensuring OA agreements requirements and frameworks are clearly communicated and understood.

Business model support

Support site licence teams in preparing compact deal modelling material, providing guidance and expertise for new regions, agreements

Support Director, Partner Engagement in business model development and challenging as products evolve, and preparing for DEAL desk

Maintain tracking of different customer article counts and related offers to ensure records and history are maintained

Ensure optimisation and transition of existing society agreements (defining optimal business models, requirements around workflow solutions for new and existing agreements, ensure communication with internal and external stakeholders)

Article Modelling- management & oversight

Responsible for relationship, business priority setting and article requests into data team, and providing a second line of oversight and approval to article output reports which support all new OA agreements

Maintain scalable processes to support increasing requests and interest for OA agreements, including supporting material on best practise and requirements for agreements, timing of article requests, ongoing customer pipeline management and input into model template

Work closely with partner engagement team, ensuring alignment of information, enabling engagement team to become OA negotiation partners for site licence team in OA discussions

Support modelling of new agreements, providing article trending expertise

Internal communication & relationships

Present monthly internal performance webinar to cross-company stakeholders

Externally represent Springer Nature at external customer meetings as required to explain performance and reporting, internally represent OA team at relevant meetings for performance updates including but not limited to Publishing Board, Sales Conferences, CCO Management team.

Provide regular updates and supporting on materials to inform the OA models and arrangements

Be the key contact for publishing, data & marketing teams in understanding and monitoring the various agreements in place

Work closely with VP OA and other members of OA management team to support OA transition and agreement strategy

Additional responsibilities

Line management responsibility for 2 team members, supporting their roles and development

Responding to other relevant and related activities and projects as required by the business

Experience:

Background in open access and commercial environment required, experience of seeing a business undergo significant change and growth.

Skills and Knowledge

Strong writing and communication skills alongside the ability to create memorable, clear, and influential presentations (ppt/ googleslides)

Advanced Excel skills, confident with analytics and visualisation

Problem solving and intellectual curiosity, and a real desire to find better answers to difficult problems

Versatile learner who absorbs quickly when facing new problems

Strong project management and organisational skills particularly across a multidivisional organisation

Strong influencing, facilitation and communication skills at all levels

A proven ability to show adaptability and flexibility in roles and functions

Excellent financial skills, ability to forecast, budget and monitor growth

Proven ability to meet targets and deadlines

Keen interest & deep understanding of open access publishing, from both business & customer perspectives, specific understanding on institutional models also required

Pro-active individual with an ability to get things done. Passionate and results oriented. Team player

Qualifications

Strong graduate degree

