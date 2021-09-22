French Teacher - Immediate Start

French Teacher

Nottingham British School is seeking an outstanding French Teacher for Immediate start. The school is teaching the English New National Curriculum tailored to be meaningful to children living in Kuwait, alongside the local curriculum of Arabic, Islamic Studies and Social Studies.

The successful candidate will be able to deliver lessons that inspire students to succeed in order to achieve the best possible outcomes. Also, possess energy and enthusiasm to deliver lessons that engage, enthuse and motivate our learners.

Requirements:

BA in Education or PGCE

Strong experience teaching French up to GCSE level

Passion for teaching and commitment to educating the whole child

A high level of professionalism and consideration of the well-being of children

Respect for all members of a school community, irrespective of position, gender, age and ethnic background

A positive and solution-focused attitude to working life

A clean enhanced Disclosure and Barring Services check or police check

We Offer:

Competitive terms of employment and outstanding working conditions

Tax Free Salary

Fully furnished accommodation on a shared basis

Medical insurance and Air Fare

Opportunity to work within a team of highly supportive and creative colleagues

Applicants will be required to submit a letter of application and CV by email via the button below.