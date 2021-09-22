Division: Advocacy

Department: External Affairs & Campaigns

Location: London but initially remote working

Job type: Permanent

We're looking for a Campaigns Officer to join our high performing and growing Advocacy Department.

We have an opportunity for an ambitious and passionate individual to help drive high profile, public-facing campaigns to achieve change for consumers across the UK. As a Campaigns Officer you will lead in planning tactics and delivering cross-organisational activities that influence real change in Government, regulators and businesses.

What will you do?

As part of an energetic and committed team, you'll have the opportunity to campaign on the big consumer issues of the day like scams, digital consumerism, and travel

You will develop effective strategies to influence policy, regulation and business practices, as well as plan and deliver cross-organisational campaign activity.

You'll need to identify and develop relationships with key influencers and decision makers, whether in parliament, public bodies, business, or raising public support.

Furthermore, you will lead delivery teams, and work with colleagues across Which?, including our Research and Investigations, Legal, Policy, Press and Communication teams to help realise your ideas.

This is an opportunity like no other! We give our Campaigns Officers the opportunity to grow and develop their skills and experience in a supportive, exciting environment. In return you can make a difference to the lives of millions of people by bringing about significant change for consumers.

What we need from you:

Experience in influencing or bringing about change with a track record of achieving results using a range of influencing tools and techniques

A passion for achieving change

Strong knowledge of the UK political context and system

Ability to think strategically

Ability to work effectively in a team and using own initiative to lead projects

Ability to simplify complex information into straight-forward language

Effective communication and relationship building skills

Ability to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Relevant education or work experience

Ideally you will also have

Direct experience of delivering influencing strategies or working within a public affairs environment

About the rewards?

You get a competitive salary, 28 days' holiday, contributory pension, life assurance, private medical cover, health insurance, full Which? membership for free, 50% off making a will with Which? Wills.

About the Which? way of life?

We want you to do great work and enjoy it in a workplace that respects and empowers you. In 2019 we were a runner up in the medium-sized organisation category for Britain's Healthiest Workplace, and we signed up to the Time to Change employer pledge that protects staff against mental health discrimination. We're also a Stonewall accredited employer.

To apply please attach your CV and a short covering letter outlining why you would be a good fit.

At Which? we value diversity and we're committed to creating an inclusive culture where everyone is able to be themselves and to reach their full potential. We want to receive applications from all regardless of age, gender identity, disability, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, religion or belief, race or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, transgender status, social economic background. We believe that a diverse workforce helps us to understand and create a positive impact for consumers. We want to ensure that everybody can apply and be part of our recruitment processes, and therefore when required we make reasonable adjustments to accommodate our candidates.