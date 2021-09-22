Required as soon as possible

Working Hours required: up to 5 times a week (including a Sunday) – to be discussed further at interview

Term Time Only

Paid by invoice: Hourly rate: £10 - £15.00 per hour depending on experience

We are seeking a self-employed Rowing Coach to join our coaching team, at our state-of-the-art training facilities on the River Thames in the first and only all-female Boat Club.

The ideal candidate will require a powerboat licence and/or British Rowing qualification.

The Boat Club provides a state of the art training facility, housing our senior squad fleet of boats and multi-use gym space of Concept2 ergos, Rowperfects and Strength & Conditioning equipment.

As one of the UK’s leading schools, Putney High School is rightly proud of its exceptional academic results and pastoral care. A spirit of intellectual agility and engagement is at the heart of the school’s ethos, with pupils stretched, challenged and supported inside the classroom and beyond.

Established in 1893 the school is set in leafy, tranquil grounds close to the heart of Putney and to the River Thames. With already enviable facilities, the school now looks to embark on the next exciting phase of its development.

For further information and to apply for this exciting opportunity please click the apply button.

A letter addressed to the Headmistress should be included with your application.

The School reserves the right to interview prior to the closing deadline, so early applications are encouraged.

Closing date: Friday 1st October 2021.

Interviews will be held week beginning 4th October 2021.

The GDST is committed to diversity, inclusion and real change: a family where every individual is valued, respected and included.

We are committed to the safeguarding of children and child protection screening will apply to this post.