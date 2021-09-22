Drama Graduate – Learning Support | SEN School in West London

Are you a First-Class Drama Graduate with previous child-centered experience?

Do you like the idea of having a positive impact on the lives of children with SEN?

Would you be interested in delivering Drama workshops and using Drama Therapy to promote positive learning and development?

Ribbons & Reeves are actively looking for creative and dynamic Drama Graduates to support children and young adults with Special Education Needs in an SEN School environment.

Job Specification – Drama Graduate Learning Support

Drama Graduate Learning Support across Ealing

Specialist SEN School

Pay: £70.00 - £80.00 per day | £350.00 - £400.00 per week

Supporting pupils with ASC/Autism, SLD/PMLD and other Complex Needs

Full-time role, Monday to Friday, 08:30 – 16:00

Engaging with children through Drama and Play Therapy sessions

As a successful Drama Graduate Learning Support Assistant, you will support students with various forms of Special Educational Needs inside a classroom setting. You will be working closely supported children with Autism, Speech and Language Needs, MLD, SLD and PLMD. This is a challenging role, but very rewarding in equal measure. You will be working in a school that maintains a strong safeguarding culture, where pupils are listened to and respected.

Person Specification – Drama Graduate Learning Support

First-Class or 2:1 Drama Graduate

Previous experience in supporting vulnerable children is preferable

Previous child-centred experience is essential

Excellent communication skills

A ‘can-do’ attitude, willing to get involved

Confidence to deliver small group Drama workshops

Previous experience with Makaton or PECS is ideal

Apply for this Drama Graduate Learning Support role in Ealing today by sending your CV to Charlie Demmel at Ribbons & Reeves.

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiter. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Drama Graduate Learning Support role. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’.

We look forward to working with you!

Drama Graduate Learning Support | Ealing