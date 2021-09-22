Drama Graduate Learning Support
Drama Graduate – Learning Support | SEN School in West London
Are you a First-Class Drama Graduate with previous child-centered experience?
Do you like the idea of having a positive impact on the lives of children with SEN?
Would you be interested in delivering Drama workshops and using Drama Therapy to promote positive learning and development?
Ribbons & Reeves are actively looking for creative and dynamic Drama Graduates to support children and young adults with Special Education Needs in an SEN School environment.
Job Specification – Drama Graduate Learning Support
- Drama Graduate Learning Support across Ealing
- Specialist SEN School
- Pay: £70.00 - £80.00 per day | £350.00 - £400.00 per week
- Supporting pupils with ASC/Autism, SLD/PMLD and other Complex Needs
- Full-time role, Monday to Friday, 08:30 – 16:00
- Engaging with children through Drama and Play Therapy sessions
As a successful Drama Graduate Learning Support Assistant, you will support students with various forms of Special Educational Needs inside a classroom setting. You will be working closely supported children with Autism, Speech and Language Needs, MLD, SLD and PLMD. This is a challenging role, but very rewarding in equal measure. You will be working in a school that maintains a strong safeguarding culture, where pupils are listened to and respected.
Person Specification – Drama Graduate Learning Support
- First-Class or 2:1 Drama Graduate
- Previous experience in supporting vulnerable children is preferable
- Previous child-centred experience is essential
- Excellent communication skills
- A ‘can-do’ attitude, willing to get involved
- Confidence to deliver small group Drama workshops
- Previous experience with Makaton or PECS is ideal
Apply for this Drama Graduate Learning Support role in Ealing today by sending your CV to Charlie Demmel at Ribbons & Reeves.
Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiter. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Drama Graduate Learning Support role. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’.
We look forward to working with you!
Drama Graduate Learning Support | Ealing
Comments / 0