Drama Graduate Learning Support

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jk3d_0c50Q3Qk00

Drama Graduate – Learning Support | SEN School in West London

Are you a First-Class Drama Graduate with previous child-centered experience?

Do you like the idea of having a positive impact on the lives of children with SEN?

Would you be interested in delivering Drama workshops and using Drama Therapy to promote positive learning and development?

Ribbons & Reeves are actively looking for creative and dynamic Drama Graduates to support children and young adults with Special Education Needs in an SEN School environment.

Job Specification – Drama Graduate Learning Support

  • Drama Graduate Learning Support across Ealing
  • Specialist SEN School
  • Pay: £70.00 - £80.00 per day | £350.00 - £400.00 per week
  • Supporting pupils with ASC/Autism, SLD/PMLD and other Complex Needs
  • Full-time role, Monday to Friday, 08:30 – 16:00
  • Engaging with children through Drama and Play Therapy sessions

As a successful Drama Graduate Learning Support Assistant, you will support students with various forms of Special Educational Needs inside a classroom setting. You will be working closely supported children with Autism, Speech and Language Needs, MLD, SLD and PLMD. This is a challenging role, but very rewarding in equal measure. You will be working in a school that maintains a strong safeguarding culture, where pupils are listened to and respected.

Person Specification – Drama Graduate Learning Support

  • First-Class or 2:1 Drama Graduate
  • Previous experience in supporting vulnerable children is preferable
  • Previous child-centred experience is essential
  • Excellent communication skills
  • A ‘can-do’ attitude, willing to get involved
  • Confidence to deliver small group Drama workshops
  • Previous experience with Makaton or PECS is ideal

Apply for this Drama Graduate Learning Support role in Ealing today by sending your CV to Charlie Demmel at Ribbons & Reeves.

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiter. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Drama Graduate Learning Support role. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’.

We look forward to working with you!

Drama Graduate Learning Support | Ealing

