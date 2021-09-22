CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come be a part of an energetic and vibrant team who are driven by the desire to improve the lives of people living with kidney disease. Their vision is the day when everyone lives free from kidney disease.

They are looking for a talented individual to join the team. You will work closely with the marketing manager and the wider team to implement and monitor a robust marketing communications plan that aligns with the charity strategy.

They have brave and ambitious plans for the future and need a highly motivated, passionate and enthusiastic team player to join them. The successful applicant will have at least two years marketing experience. You must enjoy working in a hands-on, highly collaborative environment and have the drive to be successful.

The marketing and communications officer will be responsible for delivering a range of marketing collateral and campaigns for a wide range of audiences, to inspire and retain support. You will also act as one of their brand champions ensuring that all communications and designs are in line with the charity's tone of voice and brand guidelines.

If you are interested in the position, please complete the on-line application form and submit your CV, together with a supporting statement, outlining why you are interested and how you feel you meet the requirements.

They are committed to providing equal opportunities for everyone and encourage applications from all sections of the community.

About their company:

Our client is a charity dedicated to kidney research in the UK. Their vision is the day when everyone lives free from kidney disease.

They fund research into all aspects of kidney disease - from understanding the condition, to how they can prevent and treat it. They want to discover better, kinder treatments.

Research has given them life-saving kidney transplants, dialysis machines that filter the blood when the kidneys fail, and drugs to keep them going. But these treatments come at a cost. They can be gruelling, confining, relentless. A transplant is not a cure, they rarely last a lifetime.

Kidney disease still affects three million people in the UK. And one million of those don’t know they are at risk. That’s three million people who are someone’s parents, grandparents, children, friends.

And kidney failure is rising, as are the factors contributing to it, such as diabetes and obesity.

That’s why their work is more essential than ever.

Research is what they do. It is the only way to discover future preventions, treatments and cures. It is vital to keep loved ones safe. Your support is crucial to make this happen.

They're here to be heard, to make a difference, to change the future. Kidney disease ends here.

Location: Peterborough with some home working

Salary: £21,000 - £24,000 depending on experience

Hours: Full Time: 37.5 hours per week

Benefits: They want all their employees to feel valued and engaged and are committed to offering a positive working culture along with a good work-life balance. As well as ensuring they pay their employees fairly, they offer the following benefits: Flexible working, pension, death in service, generous holiday entitlement, employee assistance programme, bike loan scheme, cycle2work scheme, eyecare, discount portal.

Closing date: Tuesday 12 October 2021

Interviews will be held week commencing 25 October 2021

No agencies please

You may have experience of the following: Marketing Officer, Marketing Assistant, Marketing Executive, Communications Officer, Media Manager, Marketing Communications, Campaign Manager, Marcomms, Project Management, Charity, Third Sector, Charities, NFP, Not for Profit, etc.

Ref: 103 026

