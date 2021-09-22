CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visiting Teacher of Piano

Required to start as soon as possible

We are looking for an outstanding teacher of Piano to join our thriving Music Department, within a highly successful girls’ school.

The role

The successful candidate will be an outstanding musician, an effective communicator, and an inspiring teacher, able to teach the piano from beginner to diploma standard.

You will teach individual piano pupils throughout the senior school age range (Year 7-13). Depending on the interests and skills of the appointee, there may also be opportunities to coach ensembles, to accompany pupils in concerts and exams, and to take part in school performances.

You will be engaged on a self-employed basis, term time only. You will be responsible for creating your own timetable to ensure weekly lessons of 35-minutes are taught to your pupils. The number of pupils will vary according to demand, but is likely initially to be approximately ten pupils per week.

The school

Oxford High School is a high-achieving selective girls’ day school. The Music Department is popular and active, with approximately 250 individual music lessons per week delivered by 25 visiting music teachers. The department offers a broad range of ensembles, from beginner to advanced level. The senior ensembles regularly perform in prestigious venues around Oxford. Practical and academic exam results are exceptionally strong.

Further details of the position and the application form are available by clicking the apply button.

Closing date: Friday 8th October 2021 at 9am.

Interview date: TBC.

Your completed application form and a covering letter addressed to the Director of Music, Dr Peter Foster, should be emailed to Human Resources at oxfvacancies@oxf.gdst.net

Since we need a candidate to start as soon as possible, applications will be considered as they come in. Interviews will be arranged at the earliest mutually convenient time and may be before the closing date.

The GDST is committed to diversity, inclusion and real change: a family where every individual is valued, respected and included.

We are committed to the safeguarding of children and child protection screening will apply to this post.

