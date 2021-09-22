CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of Creative Experiences - Senior Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

This is a key role in the UK Creative Centre of Excellence. The Head of Creative Experiences leads on the delivery of our events experience strategy, brings innovation to our events programmes and demonstrates value based on its direct and indirect impact on commercial results. Alongwith the drive and ambition to create lasting and memorable event experiences that bring our brand to life.

You will have overall responsibility for driving creativity and ensuring the events programme delivers memorable client experiences that align with business objectives and are planned and executed to the highest standard.

You will need to engage closely and influence at Board level and with senior colleagues around the organisation and will work with a cross functional team at all levels.

Key responsibilities

  • Drive the events programme strategy and execution plan, ensuring that events deliver against business objectives, are informative, interactive, integrated, action-oriented and memorable for audiences.
  • Foster a culture of creativity in the team, ensuring that the best experience is achieved in all aspects of the event.
  • Drive regular and ongoing research of current trends and technology to ensure events are kept fresh and up to date (for example looking at registration processes, presentation techniques, feedback tools etc)
  • Ensure a consistent focus on ROI across the programme, reporting on quantitative and qualitative data to demonstrate value.
  • Identifying and account managing third party providers required for the production and/or delivery of events.
  • Identify and maintain a portfolio of appropriate speakers (both internal and external) to support our strategic objectives, with particular focus on diversity.
  • Input to firmwide policies that affect events - e.g. post Covid measures, preferred supplier policy etc.
  • Management, coaching and support of the Creative Experience team, including development and succession plans. With additional coaching expectations to others outside of the core team
  • Operational efficiency of the team - building processes that are technology enabled to ensure the efficiency of end to end processes, service and resources.
  • Overall team budget management including recharging model and time tracking.
  • Day to day team management - line management, resourcing management etc
  • Direct and actively influence on the day to ensure the creative experience is fully realised
  • Actively coach speakers and support the refinement of messaging and content to ensure clear communication of themes
  • Ensure all events include formal post event client and stakeholder feedback and drive team performance improvements on the back of feedback.
  • Oversee the Corporate Merchandise programme including day to day line management of the Corporate Merchandise Exec. Responsible for overall Corporate Merchandise budget, escalation point for service issues, service review including quarterly supplier review meetings.
  • Input to function wide improvement projects, initiatives and workstreams.

Skills required

  • Demonstrate practical and hands-on experience of creating and executing event strategies that deliver.
  • Bring significant expertise in event management and creating experiences within a financial services / corporate / regulated environment / B2B.
  • Strong creative skills, mindset, flair and imagination that can translate to exciting, powerful event production.
  • Have a deep understanding of digital technology and the digital event experience.
  • Strong organisational skills, with demonstrable capacity to determine priorities, meet strict deadlines and effectively balance competing demands.
  • Proven ability to build strong relationships at all levels in the organisation, as well as both internally and externally.
  • Able to work under high levels of pressure while maintaining a calm attitude.
  • High levels of self-motivation and initiative – able to operate autonomously as well as look for areas to grow/enhance the service.
  • An accomplished leader, with the ability to motivate a team and support their development and growth.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

Learn more here: www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

