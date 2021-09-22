CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Marketing Manager, Scientific Reports, Marketing Planning

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255yVz_0c50OgMS00

Job Title: Marketing Manager, Scientific Reports, Marketing Planning

Location: London

Permanent Role

Application Closing Date: October 4th 2021

Springer Nature opens the doors to discovery for researchers, educators, clinicians and other professionals. Every day, around the globe, our imprints, books, journals, platforms and technology solutions reach millions of people. For over 175 years our brands and imprints have been a trusted source of knowledge to these communities and today, more than ever, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that fundamental knowledge can be found, verified, understood and used by our communities – enabling them to improve outcomes, make progress, and benefit the generations that follow.

Springer Nature require a Marketing Manager to join Scientific Reports, Marketing Planning team.

The Marketing Planning team within Research Marketing aims to deliver effective and efficient tactical marketing programmes and value in submissions and revenue. The focus is on programmes that are customer-centric. Moreover, it seeks to increase conversions, leverage the right channel mix that brings best ROI, and support and strengthen brand and product values.

The role’s main goal is to translate the marketing strategy into a tactical marketing plan for Scientific Reports and manage marketing programmes and activities for Scientific Reports. The role reports to the Senior Marketing Manager Multidisciplinary Journals.

Key duties:

  • Deliver Marketing KPIs for Scientific Reports to drive agreed publishing goals
  • Champion scalable techniques to deliver highly personalised, customer centric programme marketing to journal focused audience
  • Manage effective channel mix and tactics always to drive efficiency and ensure maximum impact
  • Collaborate and communicate effectively with editorial teams to identify promotional opportunities
  • Develop processes to increase efficiency in Marketing Planning functions
  • Keep abreast of industry trends and competition in order to plan effective campaigns based on new opportunities
  • Develop a clear understanding of market segments and how to reach them for the Scientific Reports authors, editors and readers
  • Coordination, project management and oversight of Marketing Planning activities for the Scientific Reports

Responsibilities:

  • Development of tactical marketing plan for Scientific Reports including accurate budget allocation and reporting
  • Collaborate across Marketing Planning, Strategy, Operations and Editorial teams to create overall marketing calendar
  • Compile and submit campaign and program briefs to Marketing Operations
  • Prioritization and coordination of marketing plans and resources
  • Proactively provide management with updates on marketing activities, ROI and budget
  • To ensure accuracy in campaign delivery including proofreading and final approval of campaigns

Experience:

  • Strong understanding of journal marketing needs and target personas in publishing research landscape
  • Proven abilities in developing and implementing effective and efficient marketing plans connecting strategy with the right tactics and channels
  • Ability to adapt as needed in response to continuous monitoring of program performance and a changing environment
  • Demonstrated ability to work in global environment
  • Strong communication and collaboration capabilities
  • Positive attitude towards and actively driving change
  • Ability to work well in a matrix and cross functional team structure

Skills:

  • High competence in project management and people management
  • Excellent digital and social media marketing and customer engagement skill-set
  • Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills
  • Strong analytical skills and high focus on performance and ROI

To apply: Please submit your CV and covering letter outlining your interest in the role, as well as your salary expectations and notice period.

All employees are working remotely but once when the office re-opens, will be expected to work on site in line with our working from home policy.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles.

Visit the Springer Nature Editorial and Publishing website at www.springernature.com/editorial-and-publishing-jobs for more information about our Research E&P career opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Senior Marketing & Communications Manager

The ISM is looking for a dynamic marketing and communications professional to drive profile and growth at the ISM. The ISM has already seen sustained growth in membership over successive years and this is a trend we are keen to maintain. In conjunction with the Head of Business Development, you...
ECONOMY
marketingdive.com

Mediaocean integrates TikTok to help marketers better plan, manage campaigns

Omnichannel advertising platform Mediaocean has integrated TikTok into its closed ecosystems optimization solution, formerly known as Scope by 4C, per an announcement. The deal is meant to help agencies and brands more efficiently manage their TikTok campaigns, as well as improve performance through audience segmentation, creative optimization and bid management, Mediaocean Chief Product Officer Anupam Gupta said in a statement.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
luxuryhomemarketing.com

The September Luxury Market Report

Future Trends Homeowners and Investors should Consider. Over the last few months, the luxury real estate market has experienced the return of a more normal pace of doing business for those looking to buy and sell their homes. Initial trends also indicate a moderation in the levels of sales and price increases.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Consumer Identity Access Management Market in 2021 – Latest Detailed Analysis Report

World over, the continuous digitization of businesses has stimulated the need for consumer identity access management (IAM) technologies. These are authentication and authorization technologies crucial for delivering a unified and seamless customer experience. Consumer identity access management capabilities consist of various processes related to the registration and authentication of customers, managing their identities, and collecting customer data for personalized marketing. Consumer IAM technology fundamentally includes user registration, social login, and user profile management.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Reports#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Planning#Research Marketing
Las Vegas Herald

Stock Option Plan Administration Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Plan Management, Global Shares, Ez Custom Software Solutions

The Latest Released Stock Option Plan Administration Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Stock Option Plan Administration Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Stock Option Plan Administration Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Global Shares, Ez Custom Software Solutions, Plan Management Corp, Oracle, OptionTrax, Certent, Morgan Stanley, Capshare, Carta, Computershare & Solium.
SOFTWARE
cuereport.com

Intelligent Power Managements Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

A Research study on Intelligent Power Managements Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Intelligent Power Managements market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the Intelligent Power Managements market. A wide-ranging analysis of the Intelligent Power Managements...
INDUSTRY
cuereport.com

eSports Management Software Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

A Research study on eSports Management Software Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent eSports Management Software market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the eSports Management Software market. As per the eSports Management Software market Analysis...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
beef2live.com

Plexus Cotton Market Report

NY futures closed a rollercoaster week basically unchanged, as December gave up just 5 points to close at 92.46 cents. The Dec/March inversion widened from 81 to 96 points. After December had closed 26 consecutive sessions in a 260-point settlement range between 92.30 and 94.90 cents, it broke through a six-month uptrend line and the 50-day moving average on Monday, dropping to a low of 89.05 cents in heavy volume of 55.4k contracts. Spec long liquidation into scale-down trade short covering erased 9.3k of Dec’s open interest in the process.
INDUSTRY
KTBS

Brookshires Spring Market planned for Blanchard

BLANCHARD, La. - A Brookshires Spring Market will be opening in Blanchard by the spring of 2022. Mayor Jim Galambos said remodeling of the old Fred’s discount store on Old Mooringsport Road just off North Market is expected to get underway in November or December. The company said it’s a...
BLANCHARD, LA
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Filippo Pampagnin of Bozzetto Group on Communicating ‘Green’ Activities

Filippo Pampagnin, strategy and marketing director of Bozzetto Group, discusses communicating the green impact of the fashion industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Scientific and Technical Publication Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Scientific and Technical Publication market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Scientific and Technical Publication Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Scientific...
MARKETS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
clarkcountyblog.com

Corporate Heritage Data Management Market to Witness Massive Growth, Emerging Technology Research Report by 2019-2025

Latest updated report published by Ample Market Research (AMR) of COVID-19 titled “global Corporate Heritage Data Management market analysis and forecast 2021-2026″ includes information regarding the market share, industry’s growth prospects, scope and challenges. The study come up with the research objectives, detailed overview, import-export status, market segmentation, market share and Corporate Heritage Data Management market size evaluation. Competition in the Corporate Heritage Data Management market segment, business strategies, market trends, and policies and potential demand are all examined.
MARKETS
The Independent

Educate consumers about their effect on supply chains, expert says

Consumers have learnt lessons from stockpiling over lockdown but more should be done to help them understand the effect they can have on supply chains, according to a sector expert.Rick Tellez, the co-founder of supply chain logistics platform KlearNow, said most consumers wanted to do the “right thing” by maintaining normal shopping behaviour but it only took a “tiny minority” to panic and affect supply chains.Mr Tellez called on the logistics sector and the Government to do more to educate consumers about their part in the global supply chain.It only takes a tiny minority of consumers to panic to make...
RETAIL
clarkcountyblog.com

Single Roller Pump Artificial Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis, Service Management Strategies, Market Trends, Production Techniques, In-Depth Study Report 2021

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Single Roller Pump Artificial Heart Lung Machine Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Single Roller Pump Artificial Heart Lung Machine market. The report contains numerous market estimates relating to the size of the market, sales, output, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. The report also provides a complete study of the future trends and developments of the industry, while highlighting the main driving and restraining forces for this market. It also explores the position of the industry’s leading market players, including their corporate overview, economic review, and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy