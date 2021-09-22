Job Title: Marketing Manager, Scientific Reports, Marketing Planning

Location: London

Permanent Role

Application Closing Date: October 4th 2021

Springer Nature opens the doors to discovery for researchers, educators, clinicians and other professionals. Every day, around the globe, our imprints, books, journals, platforms and technology solutions reach millions of people. For over 175 years our brands and imprints have been a trusted source of knowledge to these communities and today, more than ever, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that fundamental knowledge can be found, verified, understood and used by our communities – enabling them to improve outcomes, make progress, and benefit the generations that follow.

Springer Nature require a Marketing Manager to join Scientific Reports, Marketing Planning team.

The Marketing Planning team within Research Marketing aims to deliver effective and efficient tactical marketing programmes and value in submissions and revenue. The focus is on programmes that are customer-centric. Moreover, it seeks to increase conversions, leverage the right channel mix that brings best ROI, and support and strengthen brand and product values.

The role’s main goal is to translate the marketing strategy into a tactical marketing plan for Scientific Reports and manage marketing programmes and activities for Scientific Reports. The role reports to the Senior Marketing Manager Multidisciplinary Journals.

Key duties:

Deliver Marketing KPIs for Scientific Reports to drive agreed publishing goals

Champion scalable techniques to deliver highly personalised, customer centric programme marketing to journal focused audience

Manage effective channel mix and tactics always to drive efficiency and ensure maximum impact

Collaborate and communicate effectively with editorial teams to identify promotional opportunities

Develop processes to increase efficiency in Marketing Planning functions

Keep abreast of industry trends and competition in order to plan effective campaigns based on new opportunities

Develop a clear understanding of market segments and how to reach them for the Scientific Reports authors, editors and readers

Coordination, project management and oversight of Marketing Planning activities for the Scientific Reports

Responsibilities:

Development of tactical marketing plan for Scientific Reports including accurate budget allocation and reporting

Collaborate across Marketing Planning, Strategy, Operations and Editorial teams to create overall marketing calendar

Compile and submit campaign and program briefs to Marketing Operations

Prioritization and coordination of marketing plans and resources

Proactively provide management with updates on marketing activities, ROI and budget

To ensure accuracy in campaign delivery including proofreading and final approval of campaigns

Experience:

Strong understanding of journal marketing needs and target personas in publishing research landscape

Proven abilities in developing and implementing effective and efficient marketing plans connecting strategy with the right tactics and channels

Ability to adapt as needed in response to continuous monitoring of program performance and a changing environment

Demonstrated ability to work in global environment

Strong communication and collaboration capabilities

Positive attitude towards and actively driving change

Ability to work well in a matrix and cross functional team structure

Skills:

High competence in project management and people management

Excellent digital and social media marketing and customer engagement skill-set

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

Strong analytical skills and high focus on performance and ROI

To apply: Please submit your CV and covering letter outlining your interest in the role, as well as your salary expectations and notice period.

All employees are working remotely but once when the office re-opens, will be expected to work on site in line with our working from home policy.

At Springer Nature we value and celebrate the diversity of our people. We recognise the many benefits of a diverse workforce and strive for an inclusive workplace that empowers all our colleagues to thrive. Our search for the best talent fully encompasses and embraces these values and principles.

Visit the Springer Nature Editorial and Publishing website at www.springernature.com/editorial-and-publishing-jobs for more information about our Research E&P career opportunities.