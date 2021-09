A San Jose Police Department officer pulled a driver from a burning car on Sunday after a collision on Highway 101, authorities said. Officer Pedro Garcia, who has been on the force since February 2021, said he was driving on I-680 on the offramp of 101 heading south around 2:50 p.m. when he saw a car on fire. Garcia notified dispatch because he didn’t see firefighters at the scene and then noticed a man unconscious behind the wheel of the car.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO